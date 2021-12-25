'To whom much is given much is required': Greensboro church gives back to community

GREENSBORO — The two took a breath and jumped in.
"You graduated with over $30,000 in student loans," Bishop Bryan J. Pierce is saying to Juanita Davis, a young social worker and one of the first people called to the pulpit by the leader of Mount Zion Baptist Church and his wife, First Lady Debra Pierce, who can barely contain her enthusiasm.
It's a few Sundays before Christmas and the sanctuary is full of socially-distancing church members who are listening as Pierce talks about the church's mortgage burning and how that event four years ago was pivotal in Mount Zion being able to then sow that money into serving people.
"We hate debt, even if it is good debt," Pierce is saying as Davis, a worship leader who had paid student loans down to about $22,000, nods her head. "You have more freedom when you can maneuver and navigate without it."
Others to be called onto the pulpit before the Christmas production to receive part of about $300,000 to be given away that day include a teenager who lost a parent and grandmother within months of each other earlier this year and was taken in by a cousin, a mother who was forced to choose between her job and her 15-year-old son when he was diagnosed with cancer, and representatives with the Children's Home Society. And, in another room, the church had bikes ready for pickup by the 70 children who registered for them.
But in this moment, a slightly perplexed facial expression peeks from under Davis' mask, as the East Carolina University graduate hears her pastor talking about how she has been helping other young people financially and with information to reduce their own borrowing for college. And that her dream is to buy a house.
"Guess what?" Pierce says to both Davis and those in the sanctuary. "Somebody say 'wipe out!' We are paying your student loans."
Near pandemonium breaks out with people dancing at their seats as if they were the ones receiving it.
It wasn’t Oprah’s famous you get a car, and you get a car and you get a car audience giveaway — although a couple of cars would be given out by the end of the day. This was about changing lives, spreading generosity and offering hope. Those who were called onto the stage were asked to come to that Sunday service, but they were not told why. They had not asked the church for anything, but people had heard of their plights or even ability to help others while working through their own pain.
"I was sitting near the woman whose college loans were paid," said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, "and she just sobbed for the rest of the service."
Much of what took place that Sunday could be traced back to the smaller crowded sanctuary in the same spot that Mount Zion called home decades ago.
The wind was whipping and the thermometer hovered at 20 degrees one Sunday in 1990 when Bishop George Brooks, the former senior pastor at Mount Zion, stood outside the then-800-seat sanctuary, uneasy at what he saw. The early-morning service was still underway when worshipers began gathering for the second of three services that were usually standing-room only.
"People were standing outside in a line 200- to 300-feet long, shoulder to shoulder, wrapped up, to get a seat,'" said Brooks, whose church membership had mushroomed to about 3,500 members in the few years prior. "I literally cried. I knew we had to do something. I said, 'if people are this hungry, we've got to make room.'"
The resulting $16 million facility, which expanded a campus that had long been a seat of the community, sits on 72 acres of land. It includes space for a daycare and classrooms.
In 2013, Pierce succeeded Brooks and would later lead a successful "Killing Goliath" campaign among members to pay off the mortgage debt early so that the church could use the money and the savings that would come to take an even more active role in the life of the community and beyond.
"There's really not one issue they haven't touched on in the community," said Vaughan.
The city has been blessed with faith communities and groups that make Greensboro better, Mount Zion among them, Vaughan said. Near Vaughan sat some of the church's other partners in projects, including Anita Bachmann, CEO of the United Healthcare Group, state Sen. Gladys Robinson, Congresswoman Kathy Manning and former Congressman Mark Walker.
The mayor goes on to mention the annual back-to-school supplies giveaways with thousands of backpacks, the emergency assistance ministry that often gets referrals from other social service agencies and the early partnership with health agencies for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
"That was a huge partnership that people throughout the county were able to take part of," Vaughan said. "While I was there watching people get COVID testing and then the vaccine, there was a group of people there doing taxes. It is a congregation that connects with real-world needs."
The congregation has a special saying about giving.
"We give not because we have to, we give because we get to," Pierce said of those who give to the church during the year who are feeling blessed to have a job or income.
The ministry sows a minimum of 10% of tithes and offering back to the community and in efforts that benefit those Pierce calls "the least, the left out, the lonely."
"That is the mission of Christ ... and his mission is our focus," Pierce said.
That has included tornado and hurricane victims in other states, the homeless and those working through personal struggles. It means partnering with the city and speaking out about injustice, he said. Local social service agencies make referrals to the church's Helping Hands ministry, which offers financial aid for past due rent, mortgage, electric, water, and gas bills, and operates a food pantry.
As he later stands in an empty sanctuary, he says that some other pastors have said to him that it must be a luxury to be debt-free. He says being debt-free comes with a greater responsibility. He is referring to Luke 12:48.
"To whom much is given much is required," Pierce said.
Before he brought others to the stage that Sunday, he noted that the church was already at $700,000 for the year.
"Come on, let's give God praise for that," Pierce said to thunderous applause. "Even in the middle of a pandemic, God gave us a vision."
Pierce gained celebrity on another front years ago as a member of the gospel group Men of Standard, and in 2018 was at the top of the Billboard's Gospels chart with the independently produced solo album "Glory." It was released in August 2018, and landed on the gospel charts just behind Tasha Cobbs Leonard's "Heart. Passion. Pursuit" (19 weeks at No. 1) and just above Kirk Franklin's "The Essential Kirk Franklin" (No. 5 that week and on the chart for 138 weeks) — two of the biggest names in gospel music.
He stopped traveling with the group to focus on being a pastor and inspiring and equipping Christians to share their faith.
Much of what the church does to help people is done in private, but Pierce wanted to also celebrate a congregation in the throes of being the "hands and feet" of Jesus.
"I'm super excited to be part of a ministry that loves to give back," Debra Pierce said as she stood next to him with a thick stack of cards with the names to be called out.
Over the last months, Pierce and his ministry team and church members had been hearing stories from inside and outside the church about people living out their faith and/or who have struggled through tragedy. These were not individuals who sought help from the church. Sometimes the conversations about these people were in passing.
Pierce admits that he was nervous the night before the giveaway, which included checks passed out at the congregation's newer Raleigh-Durham campus. He didn't want it to seem boastful, but he also wanted people to see and feel God's work.
"I wanted to make sure that our good would not be evil spoken of," Pierce said. "Because I'm human and I know our intentions are purely to be a blessing, we knew that it could not have been done any other way than for people to feel something real, something tangible, and something that they knew had to be from God. So I was very prayerful the night before. I didn't want to represent Bryan — I wanted to represent God."
The church gave a $2,500 check to the teenager who ended up with a cousin as her guardian after the deaths of her mother and grandmother. And the cousin was given $5,000. Members of the church who own Mills Automotive Group also pledged $10,000 for the teenager's college fund.
"It takes a big heart to open up and let even family come in — but God is a rewarder," a moved Pierce said. "This is what we get to do (to help). This is church. This is church. This is church!"
When the teenager with cancer arrived on the pulpit with his mother and siblings, the Pierces first asked the congregation to extend their hands toward the family and to pray for healing and care for the son, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The mother had to choose between working and being able to be at her son's side during his illness.
"We are always going to choose our babies," Debra Pierce said as the two proceeded to give the family a $10,000 check to help with their needs.
The family does not attend Mount Zion.
Pierce said that when the Millses heard of this family's situation while talking to him about ways they wanted to be a blessing to someone, they told Pierce they would like to set up $10,000 college funds for each of the five children in the family.
"We really teach that we serve a generous God and that his desire is for us to be generous — not just so we can 'get everything we can, can what we get and sit on the can and poison the rest,'" Pierce said of those who hold on to everything they have. "We are blessed to be a blessing."
As part of the congregation's COVID-19 protocol, there was little physical interaction between the pastors and the recipients. Pierce had earlier asked members who pre-pandemic were used to hugging and high-fiving others during worship, not to take off their masks and not to touch anyone else. But it was clear from their body language that souls were stirred.
"I get overwhelmed just thinking about it," said longtime church member Louise Daniels. As her pastor stood there talking about how she caught rides to get to church to volunteer, she wasn't sure what would come next.
Daniels and her husband, who has medical issues, would get a 2021 Kia with an odometer showing just the miles it took to get it from Virginia to Greensboro.
"I was just enjoying seeing others blessed," Daniels said of sitting in the audience. "I had no idea what he was about to say when he called me up. The car is a blessing but my church has also been right there praying for me and my family."
Pierce asked those in the audience and online who ever had transportation issues and had to depend on other folks to celebrate with her.
Online viewers sent a flood of hand-clapping emojis in the comment section.
When Daniels picked the car up the next day, her grandson had to show her how to use the keyless entry and other features that are now standard on newer vehicles. Daniels had depended on a network of devoted family, but sometimes work schedules are hard to plan around.
"I was in there with my grandchildren the other day and that was nice," Daniels said. "My husband can now go to the doctor's without us figuring out how to get him there."
Pierce called Elder Faye Stanley, a member of the church's leadership council, to come up from her seat to thank her for setting up a ministry group of widows and widowers called The Chosen, who must now navigate lives without their spouses.
Pierce gave Stanley a check for $500.
"When the Lord called her husband home, she took that pain and she turned it into purpose," Pierce said of the members helping each other through their new realities.
"I know you don't do it for this," he told Stanley. "Know that your church loves you."
He pointed to the book of James in the Bible, which talks about taking care of widows and orphans.
When he asked if there were members of The Chosen in the audience, dozens stood. He told them that the church wanted to bless them and other members of the support group each with $500.
Later he would get to the leaders of the Children's Home Society, which provides care to more than 1,000 children in foster care and adoption, by handing them an oversized check for $25,000 to further their work.
Over the next fast-paced minutes, he would hand three checks for $50,000 each to three other ministries, including another congregation in southeastern Greensboro that suffered setbacks during the pandemic and another in Louisiana that suffered mold and other damages after Hurricane Ida earlier this year.
Two other members across the two campuses were given new cars, including a church volunteer who used to catch rides to get there.
Juanita Davis, the young woman who had her remaining student loans paid off, was still in shock.
"God is always moving," responded one of her Facebook friends to the news.
"OMG I'm still in awe," she responded on Facebook. "This is a new beginning for me and a major testimony."
Pierce didn't have to wait long to see the effort start to multiply.
Those acts of generosity set others in motion, including someone in a nearby seat who heard a woman admit to another she might not have enough gas to get home. That person asked the woman for her Cash App info (a mobile payment service) and immediately sent her a gift. Another person watching then used Cash App to send money to the person who helped the first woman — setting off a chain of events that when later told of it, made Pierce smile.
"They get it," he said of the congregation.
