'To whom much is given much is required': Greensboro church gives back to community

Pierce admits that he was nervous the night before the giveaway, which included checks passed out at the congregation's newer Raleigh-Durham campus. He didn't want it to seem boastful, but he also wanted people to see and feel God's work.

"I wanted to make sure that our good would not be evil spoken of," Pierce said. "Because I'm human and I know our intentions are purely to be a blessing, we knew that it could not have been done any other way than for people to feel something real, something tangible, and something that they knew had to be from God. So I was very prayerful the night before. I didn't want to represent Bryan — I wanted to represent God."

The church gave a $2,500 check to the teenager who ended up with a cousin as her guardian after the deaths of her mother and grandmother. And the cousin was given $5,000. Members of the church who own Mills Automotive Group also pledged $10,000 for the teenager's college fund.

"It takes a big heart to open up and let even family come in — but God is a rewarder," a moved Pierce said. "This is what we get to do (to help). This is church. This is church. This is church!"