Triad churches suing to leave the United Methodist Church

GREENSBORO — More than three dozen congregations are suing to leave the western North Carolina conference of the United Methodist Church with their properties.

The 38 churches represent about 4%, or 16,467 members, out of the nearly 1,000 local UMC congregations in the conference, which includes Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Some were built before the Civil War with members taking care of them over the years without assistance from the denomination, according to the suit.

“There are no bad players,” said the Rev. Charles Kyker of Christ United Methodist Church in Hickory, one of three pastors leading the effort. “No bad people. It’s just that we disagree on some foundational realities.”

In the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 10 in Iredell County, the congregations say they feel as if they are being held for ransom.

The United Methodist Church holds a trust on the properties of member churches, and that money is used, among other things, to fund ministries ranging from camps to colleges, and also the pensions of retired pastors.

“There’s a responsibility that we feel we bear to one another,” said Aimee Yeager, director of communications for the Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church.

“That really saddens us,” Yeager said of the lawsuit. “It’s not how we hope to resolve differences amongst ourselves as United Methodists.”

The western conference is one of several conferences that have been sued by member churches wanting those trusts terminated. The churches are represented by Morrisville attorneys and the National Center for Life and Liberty. Among the congregations suing are Groometown United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Fairfield United Methodist Church in High Point and Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.

In 2019, during a special called session at the General Conference meeting of all congregations, there was a paragraph added to the organization’s Book of Discipline to allow some churches a pathway to leave. The Book of Disciple outlines doctrines and United Methodist Church law, which cannot be changed without a vote of the global body.

Paragraph 2553 specifies churches wanting to leave based on their conscience about how they feel about human sexuality, can keep their property under certain guidelines.

The conference has had 41 churches take that option so far, and 16 more to date who are following that pathway.

Kyker, the pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Hickory, said in a call Thursday from Bulgaria while on a mission-related trip that the churches wanting to leave are not doing so because of the debate over human sexuality but broader theological issues.

“We love and affirm homosexuals,” Kyker said. “We have them in our churches and in our families. They are our sisters and brothers and aunts and uncles and we love them. So the issue to us is not human sexuality but scriptural authority.”

There are concerns, Kyker said, about some of the teachings at seminaries affiliated with the denomination.

The denomination’s judicial council, the group’s highest court, has ruled that Paragraph 2553 is the only path for churches seeking disaffiliation from the religious group that would allow them to keep the property.

“There are a few stipulations, and most of those are financials,” Yeager said, “so the lawsuit seems to be a way to maneuver around their financial obligations.”

The obligation would include the group’s regularly paid annual “apportionment” for two years. Plaintiffs represent about 7% of the conference budget, which collectively totals nearly $1.2 million annually.

Kyker, the pastor and a former banker, said most of the churches suing are small to mid-sized congregations. He said the group came up with a lesser and alternative financial arrangement.

The presiding Bishop Ken Carter said in a written statement that the leadership has tried to work with the group of churches.

“Despite our efforts to engage these churches in this process,” Carter said, “they have refused to follow The Book of Discipline, choosing to file this lawsuit instead.”