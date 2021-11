Upcoming events and religious services

Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09 ; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648

Bethel AME Church in Greensboro offers a variety of virtual services. For information, visit www.bethelamegsb.org and www.facebook.com/BethelAMEGSO . 336-580-0164.

Christ Lutheran Church is worshiping in-person and livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, is gathering in-person at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The early service is contemporary worship and the later service is traditional worship. Both are also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christgreensboro and www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchgreensboro

Fellowship Presbyterian Church holds in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 2005 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Masks are optional, but preferred to support those unable to be vaccinated and the medically vulnerable. The worship service also streams live on its Facebook page. www.fpcgso.com or 336-288-5177.

First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro . The church offers in person and live-streamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.

First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos

First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro: 9 a.m. Sundays, Rejoice! service in Mullin Life Center; 10 a.m. Sundays, Faith Formation groups; 11 a.m. traditional service in sanctuary. fpcgreensboro.org

First Waughtown Baptist Church of Winston-Salem is livestreaming at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and www.firstwaughtown.org . Click on the virtual messages link on the homepage.

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown holds in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.gatecitybaptist.org/in-person-worship

Grace Fellowship Church meets in-person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 239A White Oak St. in Asheboro. Presbyterian Church of America denomination. 336-736-8234 or info@graceasheboro.org

Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 Washington St., Greensboro, is meeting in-person at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Communion service is every third Sunday during service. COVID-19 protocol is followed.

Guilford College United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them online for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays or any time, at guilfordcollegeumc.org . 336-292-5833, Ext. 18.

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive in Greensboro has evolved its worship into two sanctuary services on Sunday morning: 9 a.m. casual worship and 11 a.m. traditional worship. Services are also live-streamed at guilfordpark.org via YouTube. A weekly worship by phone is available by dialing 336-280-0430. Information: 336-288-5452.

Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net

Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro - Sundays: 9 a.m. indoor and outdoor worship on the Terrace and 11 a.m. indoor worship. Mondays: Noonday prayer via Facebook page. Wednesdays: Cultivating Peace and Compassion via Zoom. Thursdays: Prayer at noon via Zoom. Wednesday night suppers to go (sign up by Monday at www.holy-trinity.com ).

Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.

Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731 , meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.

Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has three campuses. https://mercyhillchurch.com

Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion

Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.

New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting . Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.

Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.

Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org

Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shiloh Baptist Church has live worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Or view the worship service via facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 or on You Tube: Shiloh Baptist Church Greensboro NC. Weekly Bible study is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For further information about weekly activities, call 336-272-1166.

St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc

St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org

St. John's Anglican Church offers virtual spiritual communion services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on "Videos" on the left side of the Facebook page. For those desiring to come to the 10 a.m. service, all efforts are practiced to maintain a safe environment. The church is at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Holy Communion is offered by intinction (priest dipping the wafer in the wine and placing in the mouth) or for those desiring, offering the wafer host only. Fellowship time is held after the service on the first and third Sundays.

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch . Sunday school is offered over Zoom. info@stumc.org or www.stumc.org/calendar

The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570

Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org

Unitarian Universalists in Covenant holds its 11 a.m. Sunday services on Zoom. www.facebook.com/UUGreensboro

Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live . Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.