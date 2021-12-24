Upcoming events and religious services

DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Worship Services: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Candlelight communion contemporary service, 3 p.m., fellowship hall. Candlelight communion traditional services: 5, 7 and 11 p.m., sanctuary. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.
Christmas Eve Love Feast: 5 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.
Christmas Eve Worship - Communion and Candle Lighting: 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro..
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion: 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Music starts, 6:45 p.m. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required.
Lunch Bags and Blankets Outreach: 11:30 a.m., Monument of Praise, 321 Oakview Road, High Point. Monument of Praise Outreach Ministry will organize lunch bags and blankets for distribution among the homeless. 336-885-5673.
DEC. 26
Lessons and Carols Service: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.
JAN. 15
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
April 29
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.