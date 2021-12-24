 Skip to main content
Upcoming events and religious services
Religion in our community: Upcoming events

Upcoming events and religious services

A plea for world peace

As a gift to his church, Elon Community Church in Elon, and a plea for world peace, Tom Conally folded 1,000 white doves to be displayed in the atrium entrance. There are 20 strings of 50 doves each. These were all folded during November 2021. Japanese legend holds that if a person who is ill makes a 1,000 paper cranes, the gods will grant that person’s wish to be well again. Conally folded white doves as the bird is accepted by most as a peace symbol.

 TOM CONALLY, PROVIDED

DEC. 24

Christmas Eve Worship Services: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Candlelight communion contemporary service, 3 p.m., fellowship hall. Candlelight communion traditional services: 5, 7 and 11 p.m., sanctuary. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.

Christmas Eve Love Feast: 5 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.

Christmas Eve Worship - Communion and Candle Lighting: 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro..

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion: 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Music starts, 6:45 p.m. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required.

Lunch Bags and Blankets Outreach: 11:30 a.m., Monument of Praise, 321 Oakview Road, High Point. Monument of Praise Outreach Ministry will organize lunch bags and blankets for distribution among the homeless. 336-885-5673.

DEC. 26

Lessons and Carols Service: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.

JAN. 15

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

April 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about virtual services and announce­­ments is noon Monday before the Friday of publication. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

