Upcoming events and religious services

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, is gathering in-person at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The early service is contemporary worship and the later service is traditional worship. Both are also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christgreensboro and www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchgreensboro.

Fellowship Presbyterian Church holds in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 2005 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Masks are optional, but preferred to support those unable to be vaccinated and the medically vulnerable. The worship service also streams live on its Facebook page. www.fpcgso.com or 336-288-5177.

First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers in person and live-streamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.