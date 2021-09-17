Upcoming events and religious services

SEPT. 17
Shoe Drive: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sundays, through Oct. 15, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Collecting new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots. Shoes should be rubber-banded together; no individual shoe boxes. debbihopkins@yahoo.com.
Purse and Shoe Sale: 1-7 p.m., also 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 18, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Also selling luggage and book bags. Benefits the church and Animal Rescue and Foster Program in Greensboro. 336-299-4061.
SEPT. 18
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group: Sheltered Quartet. Love offering only. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
SEPT. 19
39th Annual CROP Hunger Walk: 3 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Benefits Open Door Ministries of High Point, in partnership with Church World Service. Registration begins at 2 p.m. One and 3 mile routes. https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/highpointnc.
SEPT. 25
Unity Prayer Parade: 10 a.m., Government Plaza, 110 S. Greene St., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com. Register. https://unityprayerparade.eventbrite.com.
Unbound Holy Spirit Within Life’s Earthly Limits — Fall Gathering and Dedication of Mission Pledges: 9 a.m.-noon on Zoom. Keynote Bible study and devotion leader: The Rev. Jill Duffield, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Log-in begins at 9 a.m. Register. Email salempresbytery.org — click on Presbyterian Women. Or contact Betty Agnew, 704-450-8772 or bjagnew10@att.net.
SEPT. 26
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry. info@stumc.org.
OCT. 2
Holiday Market and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2, Covenant Church United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Rain or shine. More than 50 crafters. Santa Claus, 9-11 a.m. Benefits youth missions. 336-841-3242 or tinyurl.com/FallHolidayMarket2021.
OCT. 10
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry. info@stumc.org.
OCT. 20
Community Food Pantry: 1:30-3 p.m., Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road, Greensboro. Walk-up, drive-thru COVID-19 safe event. Wear a mask. Will also take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Dec. 15.
OCT. 24
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands. info@stumc.org.
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry. info@stumc.org.
Service timesFellowship Presbyterian Church holds in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary, 2005 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Masks are optional, but preferred. Worship service also streams live on its Facebook page. www.fpcgso.com or 336-288-5177.
First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers in person and live-streamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.
First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.
First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos. Also, the church is collecting new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots through Oct. 15. Shoes should be rubber-banded together; no individual shoe boxes. Shoes may be donated between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays at the church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro: 9 a.m. Sundays, Rejoice! service in Mullin Life Center; 10 a.m. Sundays, Faith Formation groups; 11 a.m. traditional service in sanctuary. fpcgreensboro.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church of Winston-Salem is livestreaming at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and www.firstwaughtown.org. Click on the virtual messages link on the homepage.
Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown holds in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.gatecitybaptist.org/in-person-worship.
Grace Fellowship Church meets in-person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 239A White Oak St. in Asheboro. Presbyterian Church of America denomination. 336-736-8234 or info@graceasheboro.org.
Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 Washington St., Greensboro, is meeting in-person at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Communion service is every third Sunday during service. COVID-19 protocol is followed.
Guilford College United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them online for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays or any time, at guilfordcollegeumc.org. 336-292-5833, Ext. 18.
Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive in Greensboro, has two sanctuary services on Sunday morning: 9 a.m. casual worship and 11 a.m. traditional worship. Services are also livestreamed at guilfordpark.org. A weekly worship by phone is available: 336-280-0430. Information: 336-288-5452.
Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. Also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net.
Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro—Sundays: 9 a.m. indoor and outdoor worship on the Terrace and 11 a.m. indoor worship. Mondays: Noonday prayer via Facebook page. Wednesdays: Cultivating Peace and Compassion via Zoom. Thursdays: Prayer at noon via Zoom. Wednesday night suppers to go (sign up by Monday at www.holy-trinity.com).
Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.
Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has three campuses. https://mercyhillchurch.com.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Shiloh Baptist Church has live worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Or view the worship service via facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 or on You Tube: Shiloh Baptist Church Greensboro NC. Weekly Bible study is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For further information about weekly activities, call 336-272-1166.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
St. John’s Anglican Church offers virtual spiritual communion services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page. For those desiring to come to the 10 a.m. service, all efforts are practiced to maintain a safe environment. The church is at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Holy Communion is offered by intinction (priest dipping the wafer in the wine and placing in the mouth) or for those desiring, offering the wafer host only. Fellowship time is held after the service on the first and third Sundays.
St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Sunday school is offered over Zoom. info@stumc.org or www.stumc.org/calendar.
The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.
Unitarian Universalists in Covenant holds its 11 a.m. Sunday services on Zoom. www.facebook.com/UUGreensboro.
Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.
Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
West Market Street United Methodist Church offers in-person, modern worship at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. These services are also live streaming on Facebook and the church website, westmarketchurch.org, at these times. The 11 a.m. traditional service is on the radio as well at WPET 950 AM or 92.7 FM. Information: 336-275-4587 or P.O. Box 870, Greensboro, NC 27402.