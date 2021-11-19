Upcoming events and religious services

NOV. 19
12th Annual Christians in the Marketplace Conference: 6:30 p.m., also 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Triad Christian Center, 4321 Barrow Road, High Point. Keynote speaker: Hung Thach, high school ministry team leader in Los Angeles, Calif., with Cru, (also known as Campus Crusaders for Christ). Free. Register. Livestreamed as well. www.ChristiansInTheMarketplace.com.
NOV. 20
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group Second Chance Bluegrass. Love offering only. Coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
Breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Dine-in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.
Free Clothes Giveaway: 8 a.m., Living Faith Communities Church, 513 Main St., Reidsville. In the old Wilkerson Funeral Home. 336-613-1169.
Free Thanksgiving Food Giveaway: 10 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Drive to back of the church under the carport. Church volunteers will place a box of food in the vehicle’s trunk. Food boxes will be shared until all food is distributed. 336-272-6564.
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Rushwood Church, 1810 Old Farmer Road, Asheboro. Local vendors, woodworking, crafts, handmade Christmas ornaments, wreaths, homemade cakes and sweet treats. www.rushwood.org.
Regional Prayer: 9 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
NOV. 21
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands. info@stumc.org.
DEC. 4
Annual Holiday Choral Concert: 7:30-9:30 p.m., High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Part I of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, performed by the university choral ensembles, accompanied by orchestra and featuring student soloists. No tickets are needed and all are invited.
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Dec. 4-18, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
DEC. 5
Instrumental Ensemble Holiday Concert: 3-5 p.m., High Point University’s Cottrell Amphitheatre. Performances of holiday music by the High Point University Community Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and several small instrumental groups. Bring a blanket.
DEC. 7
North Carolina Symphony — Holiday Pops Concert: 7:30-9:30 p.m., High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
DEC. 8
Lessons and Carols: 5:30-6:30 p.m., High Point University’s Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Scripture reading and music.
DEC. 11
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Dec. 11-18, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
DEC. 12
Natasha Owens’ Christmas Memories Tour: 7 p.m., Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Sponsored by Holt International, a Christian organization committed to a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Free and open to the public. 336-674-0022.
DEC. 15
Community Food Pantry: 1:30-3 p.m., Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road, Greensboro. Walk-up, drive-thru COVID-19 safe event. Wear a mask.
DEC. 18
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
DEC. 21
Longest Night Service: 6:30 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. 336-668-0529.
Longest Night/Longest Year Service: 7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Will recognize the sadness that many people experience during this “joyful” season. Service will focus on this long and difficult pandemic year. Time of worship and healing. 336-299-8663.