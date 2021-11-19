Upcoming events and religious services

NOV. 19

12th Annual Christians in the Marketplace Conference: 6:30 p.m., also 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Triad Christian Center, 4321 Barrow Road, High Point. Keynote speaker: Hung Thach, high school ministry team leader in Los Angeles, Calif., with Cru, (also known as Campus Crusaders for Christ). Free. Register. Livestreamed as well. www.ChristiansInTheMarketplace.com.

NOV. 20

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group Second Chance Bluegrass. Love offering only. Coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Dine-in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.

Free Clothes Giveaway: 8 a.m., Living Faith Communities Church, 513 Main St., Reidsville. In the old Wilkerson Funeral Home. 336-613-1169.