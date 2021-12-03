Upcoming events and religious services

The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.

Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.

ant holds its 11 a.m. Sunday services on Zoom. www.facebook.com/UUGreensboro.

Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.

West Market Street United Methodist Church offers in-person, modern worship at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. These services are also live streaming on Facebook and the church website, westmarketchurch.org, at these times. The 11 a.m. traditional service is on the radio as well at WPET 950 AM or 92.7 FM. Information: 336-275-4587 or P.O. Box 870, Greensboro, NC 27402.