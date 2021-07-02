Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Bethel AME Church in Greensboro has re-opened for up to 100 persons in the sanctuary. Parishioners no longer need to call ahead. Just show up by 9:25 a.m. Sundays. The church will continue to be “live” on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. and will rebroadcast on Bethel’s website at 11 a.m. www.bethelamegsb.org and www.facebook.com/BethelAMEGSO.

Christ Lutheran Church is worshiping in-person and livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, is gathering in-person at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The early service is contemporary worship and the later service is traditional worship. Both are also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christgreensboro and www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchgreensboro.

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com. In addition, in-person services are now being held outdoors in front of the church at 2005 New Garden Road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Bring chairs. Social distancing and masks are required.