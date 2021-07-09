Virtual religious services and upcoming events

AUG. 7





Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing for this event. Clothing can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. The church will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.