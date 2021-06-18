Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com. In addition, in-person services are now being held outdoors in front of the church at 2005 New Garden Road at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings. Bring chairs. Social distancing and masks are required.

First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers in-person and livestreamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.

First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos.