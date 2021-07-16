Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648Bethel AME Church in Greensboro has re-opened for up to 100 people in the sanctuary. Parishioners no longer need to call ahead. Just show up by 9:25 a.m. Sundays. The church will continue to be “live” on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. and will rebroadcast on Bethel’s website at 11 a.m. www.bethelamegsb.org and www.facebook.com/BethelAMEGSO. Also, Church Health Initiative, 8:30 a.m. first and third Saturday of the month. For adults. In July meet at Jaycee Park, 3899 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. For August, meet at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Walk 30 minutes. 336-580-0164.