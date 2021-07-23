Virtual religious services and upcoming events

St. John’s Anglican Church offers virtual spiritual communion services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page. For those desiring to come to the 10 a.m. service, all efforts are practiced to maintain a safe environment. The church is at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Holy Communion is offered by intinction (priest dipping the wafer in the wine and placing in the mouth) or for those desiring, offering the wafer host only. Fellowship time is held after the service on the first and third Sundays.