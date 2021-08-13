Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.

Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.

Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shiloh Baptist Church has live worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Or view the worship service via facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 or on You Tube: Shiloh Baptist Church Greensboro NC. Weekly Bible study is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For further information about weekly activities, call 336-272-1166.

St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.

St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.