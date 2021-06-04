Virtual religious services and upcoming events

Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648

Bethel AME Church in Greensboro offers virtual services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and YouTube and at 11 a.m. at www.bethelamegsb.org.

Christ Lutheran Church is worshiping in-person and livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, is gathering in-person at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The early service is contemporary worship and the later service is traditional worship. Both are also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christgreensboro and www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchgreensboro.

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com. In addition, in-person services are now being held outdoors in front of the church at 2005 New Garden Road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Bring chairs. Social distancing and masks are required.

First Baptist Church Greensboro at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. is having masked and distant in-person services and livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers in person and live-streamed Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and virtual midweek services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.

First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St. in Greensboro is hosting worship services in-person and streaming via Facebook (@fccgreensboro) at 10 a.m. Sundays. Mask wearing is optional; strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people. 336-273-4725.

First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos.

First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 9 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, on YouTube at fpcgreensboro and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, find online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play and more for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation-library.

First Waughtown Baptist Church of Winston-Salem is livestreaming at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and www.firstwaughtown.org. Click on the virtual messages link on the homepage.

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown holds in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.gatecitybaptist.org/in-person-worship

Grace Fellowship Church meets in-person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 239A White Oak St. in Asheboro. Presbyterian Church in America denomination. 336-736-8234 or info@graceasheboro.org

Guilford College United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them online for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays or any time at guilfordcollegeumc.org. 336-292-5833, Ext. 18.

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is offering virtual worship at 9 a.m. Sundays via YouTube or www.guilfordpark.org. A weekly "Worship by Phone" is also available by dialing 336-280-0430. Outdoor worship is offered at 9 a.m. Sundays in the park at the corner of Fernwood and Fairfield. Virtual services will continue for homebound worshippers. 336-288-5452.

Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net

Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro — Sundays: 9 a.m. indoor and outdoor worship on the Terrace and 11 a.m. indoor worship. Mondays: Noonday prayer on Facebook page. Wednesdays: Cultivating Peace and Compassion via Zoom. Thursdays: Prayer at noon via Zoom. Wednesday night suppers to go (sign up by Monday at www.holy-trinity.com).

Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.

Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731 , meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.

Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has four campuses, you must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com

Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion

Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.

New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.

Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.

Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org

Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call 336-272-1166 to reserve a box of food.

St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.

St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.

St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page.

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and children's Sunday school is at 10 a.m., both on Zoom. Email info@stumc.org to learn more. The church recently began outdoor worship as well.

The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.

Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.

Unitarian Universalists in Covenant, which usually meets at Scuppernong Books, offers Sunday services at 11 a.m. via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/930959271, meeting ID 930 959 271.

Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.

West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.