Where to mark National Day of Prayer in Guilford County today

Lisa Reid participates in the National Day of Prayer in Greensboro in 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

National Day of Prayer is today.

Here are some local gatherings:

6:30-7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. 336-665-1944 or dennis.nealy@cbc-gso.org.

11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro.336-327-5646.

7-8 p.m., Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, 2049 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. 336-675-7944.

7-7:45 p.m., Zoom. With James Hunter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. 336-508-9517 or owlbreal@aol.com.

For information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org/announcing_the_2022.

