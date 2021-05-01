While Ramadan is observed for one month each year, the ideals of service are practiced year round by many Triad Muslims

“I had to convince him even to let me tell other people that he gave us the building,” Tom Dayvault, the former president and chief executive officer of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, said in 2006. “He said, ‘If I do that, then I’ve given it to you for the wrong reason.’ I convinced him by saying it would encourage other people to give.”

Three years ago, he donated another building. He gave his showroom to a charity focused on building orphanages and educating underprivileged children in Pakistan, where he grew up and has worked for years to give young people opportunities.

A past “High Point Citizen of the Year,” he is described by those who know him best as sincere, reflective and especially sensitive to the pain of others.

And he is someone who believes in returning the opportunities given him.

When the young college student came to the United States in 1976, following mentor Carl Wheeless, a professor at High Point College (now university), Khalifa opened a store with 40 small rugs — and a town full of friends.

Those who knew Wheeless, who had taught Khalifa political science at Forman Christian College in Lahora, Pakistan, made a point of getting to know Khalifa upon his arrival, always wanting to know if he had any difficulties.