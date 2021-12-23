With religious construction on the decline, a ‘spiritual home’ can transcend a building

But there was little parking. Visitors had access to a lot but it was only open on Sundays, preventing the church from holding activities on weekdays. The church also began to grow faster than it could keep up with.

Eventually, after considering a renovation, drawing up plans, consulting with architects and years of monthly meetings, the group reached a consensus: the church had to move.

It was a decision that invoked grief and mourning. Physically, the church site marked life milestones for its members, from baptism to funerals. A memorial garden held interred ashes of loved ones, and plaques fixed to the brick exterior memorialized their names.

The church held its last service in the Cameron Avenue building on Palm Sunday in 2000. Members gathered in front and waved the palm fronds in farewell. The next week marked the beginning of a new era for the church. Yet for Barbara Wildemuth, who has been a member since 1988, it didn’t even feel like a new space, because she was still surrounded by the same people.

“The church really is the people that are coming there,” she said. “And we finally got a house that would fit us.”