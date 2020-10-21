Fall pastas come together easily when you cook the veggies ahead

Time-crunched? Use store-bought pesto with some chopped fresh cilantro stirred into it. Likewise, feel free to substitute frozen meatballs for the homemade chicken version below. Another fast option is to simply slice fully cooked chicken sausage and brown the slices to serve with the pesto pasta.

The meatballs can be formed several hours ahead of cooking and refrigerated. Once cooked, they will keep about two days in the refrigerator.

Creamy pasta tempts me every time. For the version here, the sauce is made from egg yolks, mascarpone and cheese — no cooking required. Ridged, tube-shaped pasta allows the sauce to cling to all the surfaces beautifully. Roasted eggplant and shishito peppers cut the richness. If you'd like, brown 1/2 pound of Italian sausage or ground pork and add it to the dish for an indulgently rich main course.

As for the rest of my pasta meal, I just want good, hearty bread to use to clean every drop from my plate. And perhaps a simple salad of bitter greens, such as romaine and radicchio dressed with a little olive oil and sherry vinegar.

Ice cream seems like the right dessert here. We cooked, after all. Serve small scoops of coffee ice cream topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Or, try a cup of vanilla gelato topped with a shot of hot espresso. The perfect reward.