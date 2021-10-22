Fall's a good time for a flower-bed makeover

Nobody ever said gardening offers instant gratification. With this limitation in mind, I recently dug and made over one of my flower beds.

For the plants, fall is a fine time for a flower-bed makeover. Cooler temperatures slow water loss from leaves, so plants can better tolerate being ripped out of the ground and roughed up before having their roots nestled back into dirt. Leaves still on these plants stimulate new root growth, helping plants re-establish in their new homes.

Try subjecting most plants to this brutal treatment in summer and many would die.

Why a makeover might be needed

The major impetus for my flower-bed makeover was some Siberian irises that had run amok, threatening to take over the entire bed. Perhaps you can’t have too many iris flowers, but after the flowers fade, you surely can have too many iris leaves. Mine were taking up space in which other, later flowering plants could be strutting their stuff.