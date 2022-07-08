Fine-feathered friends find fabulous ways to use feathers in nests

Part of the joy of observing the natural world is the element of surprise. Most recently, I was enchanted by a photo shared by a friend and co-worker, Annette Ayres. We chatted briefly about the progress of spring this year. She mentioned that the bluebird babies nesting in her yard left the nest early, and that swallows were nesting for the first time.

Then she told me about the delightful habit of the swallows to “build a feather ball around their eggs to help insulate and camouflage them. It’s the coolest thing,” she said. And she is right. Almost unbelieving, I asked if she had a photo, which you see here. It perfectly demonstrates just what swallows do with some of the stray feathers they pick up.

I admit to being tempted to pick up stray feathers here and there over the years but have resisted on learning that it is illegal to do so without a permit. Now I better understand the logic of the regulation.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website states: The possession of feathers and other parts of native North American birds without a permit is prohibited by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). This protects wild birds by preventing their killing by collectors and the commercial trade in their feathers, and extends to all feathers, regardless of how they were obtained. There is no exemption for molted feathers or those taken from road- or window-killed birds. We owe thanks to Teddy Roosevelt for recognizing the need to protect birds and their feathers from wanton destruction.

If you have any doubts about the potential harm in the taking of feathers, a good summer read is “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century,” by Kirk W. Johnson. Johnson won the Gold Dagger Award for the book, published in 2018, given by the Crime Writers’ Association, which tells you that this book is a mystery/adventure. Johnson dives into scientific expeditions of the 1800s, the feather craze of women’s hats in the early 1900s, and the obsessions of the Victorian art of tying fishing lures. It was an unlikely choice for me, but well-researched, held my attention, and I learned a few things.

Many species of birds make similar use of the feathers as do the swallows. Even hummingbirds pick up tiny feather bits to make their tiny nests cozy.

Birds needs strong, perfectly-shaped feathers to fly and to maintain proper body temperature. Just as we lose and regrow hair throughout our lives, birds do the same with feathers in a process called molting. This can happen slowly, sometimes two or three partial moltings over the course of a couple of years. Smaller birds may replace their feathers twice during a single year.

Common times for molting are after nesting or right before migration. That prepares them for the busy summer schedule and for migration in autumn.

Goldfinches, the bright yellow birds we first notice in fall, change their colors during a late summer molt. The purpose for replacing their coats with something more colorful is to attract a mate. Once successful, they will molt again, returning to the duller colors shared by the females. This makes it easier for the males to travel safely, blending in with foliage of trees and shrubs.

Occasionally you may find feathers in your yard. It is OK to pick one up and examine it but leave it where you found it. You may notice some feathers that look a little ragged. That could be natural wear and tear on feathers from weather, rushing past tree branches or in and out of woody shrubs, and sometimes little disagreements with other birds or cats.

I recently found blue feathers in a rough circle in my yard. They could not have been shaken loose intentionally, as that would inhibit flight until new feathers grew back in. It seemed too neat to have been the result of a battle with another bird or a cat — those are spread randomly. My best guess was that the bird had been grabbed elsewhere and brought to this spot, the feathers discarded and the bird eaten. Sounds gruesome, but all creatures must eat.

A couple of years ago, we had a hawk in the area that seemed to favor a branch in one of our trees to settle on while de-robing small birds. The pile of feathers directly under the branch was the sign of life in the wild.

This year, for the first time, I regularly find what appear to be crow feathers in my yard, sometimes one, sometimes several. They stay around for a few days, but eventually disappear. It doesn’t seem they would make good nesting material, but something is using them. Smaller feathers also regularly appear, but are usually gone in a day.

Our reverence for feathers is long established tradition. I remember hearing my mother saying a job well done warranted ‘A feather in your cap.’ In many European countries, a feather was actually added to one’s hat after performing a good deed or doing well in some enterprise.

The chief’s headdress of some Native American tribes was adorned with feathers, signs of honor for the deeds of the chief. The uses of feathers were many and varied from tribe to tribe, and included religious symbolism, healing or hung in homes for protection. Dream catchers made by some Native Americans included a feather, which was thought to filter out bad dreams when hung over a bed.

There is so much to learn about our natural world, and the help of friends to point out things unknown to us is treasured. Enjoy some time just sitting and watching what happens in your yard. There are birds, insects of many sorts — the dragonflies are out, new plants appearing without any effort on your part, clouds in imaginative shapes, sunrise and sunset colors almost beyond belief.

You deserve a few minutes every day of quiet appreciation of all things wild.