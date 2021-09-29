Fire Safety: A Then & Now Experience for Kids at the Graham Historical Museum on Oct. 9

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board and the City of Graham Fire Department are teaming up to offer, Fire Safety: A Then & Now Experience for Kids, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.

Families will participate in lessons about fire safety in the home, smoke alarms vs. carbon monoxide alarms, how to create an escape plan, when to call 9-1-1 and more. Families will also get a special tour of a firetruck then and now. Admission is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required for the children participating in the program. Online registration is available through Oct. 8, as space allows. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9.