 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Safety: A Then & Now Experience for Kids at the Graham Historical Museum on Oct. 9
0 Comments

Fire Safety: A Then & Now Experience for Kids at the Graham Historical Museum on Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graham Recreation & Parks

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board and the City of Graham Fire Department are teaming up to offer, Fire Safety: A Then & Now Experience for Kids, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.

The event is suitable for ages 5 to 12.

Families will participate in lessons about fire safety in the home, smoke alarms vs. carbon monoxide alarms, how to create an escape plan, when to call 9-1-1 and more. Families will also get a special tour of a firetruck then and now. Admission is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required for the children participating in the program. Online registration is available through Oct. 8, as space allows. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9.

For information, call 336-513-5510 or visit https://www.cityofgraham.com/historical-museum/.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to get good at small talk

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Don't worry about vitamin D and metformin

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News