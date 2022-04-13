 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fishing event for special needs children and adults on May 7 in Jamestown

  • 0

Fishin’ With Special Friends will offer a fishing event for special needs children and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

Picnic area No. 7 has been reserved for this event. There will be prizes and a cookout for families and volunteers who are participating. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m.

Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national nonprofit organization now in High Point, has produced fishing events for special needs children and adults for more than 10 years. The nonprofit will supply rods, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers at this event.

For those who wish to attend, participate or volunteer, email max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115.

For information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or pre-register at tinyurl.com/4kndr5fe.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC federal jury convicts father, son over virus business aid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A father and son now await sentencing after a federal jury in North Carolina convicted them of charges involving $1.7 million in pandemic business relief received by the father’s businesses that the U.S government say was obtained fraudulently.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans think having a green thumb is a survival skill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert