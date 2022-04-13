Fishing event for special needs children and adults on May 7 in Jamestown

Fishin’ With Special Friends will offer a fishing event for special needs children and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

Picnic area No. 7 has been reserved for this event. There will be prizes and a cookout for families and volunteers who are participating. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m.

Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national nonprofit organization now in High Point, has produced fishing events for special needs children and adults for more than 10 years. The nonprofit will supply rods, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers at this event.

For those who wish to attend, participate or volunteer, email max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115.

For information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or pre-register at tinyurl.com/4kndr5fe.