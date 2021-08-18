3 elegant, easy summer fruit dessert recipes

Layer the whipped cream concoction with nectarines and berries for an impressive dessert sans pastry skills.
When the kitchen is cool, I like to make the lemon wafer cookies from the latest edition of “The Joy of Cooking” to use in the parfaits. Or use the best buttery store-bought cookies to add to the layers; they’ll soften slightly and add a delicate texture to the parfaits. Serve extra cookies, still in their crisp state, alongside.
If no-cook recipes are more your summertime speed, granita, a frozen dessert made with fresh fruit and ice, ranks as the most refreshing of all summer fruit desserts. I purchase cherries when they’re in season and pit them before freezing. The cherries only need to be briefly thawed for the recipe that follows. Serve the ice in small dishes with a splash of prosecco or sparkling wine.
MIXED BERRY COBBLER WITH MASCARPONE AND LEMON CREAM
Notes: I use Bob’s Red Mill decorating sugar to gild my cobbler and pie crusts during the summer fruit season. Use a deep 9-inch baking pan for this recipe to prevent any bubble-overs in the oven.
Prep: 30 minutes
Chill: 30 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups cake flour
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon finely grated orange rind
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, very cold, cut into small pieces
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream or half-and-half
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or half-and-half
1/2 cup granulated sugar
5 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups stemmed blueberries
3 cups sliced small strawberries
1-2 cups raspberries
2 tablespoons fresh orange or pomegranate juice
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or half-and-half
Coarse sugar, for garnish
Mascarpone and lemon whipped cream (see recipe)
Directions:
Mix 1 1/4 cups cake flour, 1/4 cup whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon grated orange rind in a large bowl.
Add 1/2 cup very cold unsalted butter pieces and use a pastry blender or clean hands to work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
Drizzle 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream over the flour mixture and use a large fork to gather everything into a shaggy dough. Do not overwork the dough. Turn the dough out onto a piece of wax paper or plastic wrap. Gather dough into a 1-inch thick square and wrap in the paper. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a deep, 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish. Place on a baking sheet in case any bubbles over.
For the filling, mix 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add 3 cups blueberries, 3 cups strawberries, 1-2 cups raspberries and 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice. Toss gently to coat berries evenly. Transfer to a prepared baking dish.
Flour a work surface and place cobbler dough on it. Use a floured rolling pin to roll dough into an 8- or 9- inch square to match your baking pan. Carefully transfer to the baking dish to mostly cover the berry filling; it does not need to cover the top completely. Poke with a fork to let steam escape. Don’t worry if the dough tears; simply use your fingers to repair it. Sprinkle top of dough with 1 tablespoon cream and then with the coarse sugar.
Bake until the crust is deeply golden browned and juices are bubbling up at the edge, 50-60 minutes. If you want the top more browned, bake for an additional 5 minutes. Cool for at least 30 minutes on a wire rack.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Use a large spoon to scoop mixture into serving dishes. Top with generous dollops of mascarpone whipped cream.
NECTARINE AND BERRY PARFAITS
If you don’t wish to use orange-flavored liqueur, substitute 1 or 2 tablespoons of orange blossom honey for the liqueur and the sugar.
Prep: 20 minutes
Standing time: 20 minutes
Chill time: 1 hour or up to 6 hours
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 large ripe nectarine or peach, halved, pitted
1 cup very thinly sliced ripe strawberries
1 cup fresh red, gold or black raspberries, or blackberries
3 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Mascarpone and lemon whipped cream (see recipe)
8 buttery shortbread, ladyfingers, amaretti or gingersnap cookies, crumbled
Fresh raspberries, for garnish
Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
Working over a bowl, use a sharp knife to slice 1 nectarine or peach very thinly. Add nectarine slices, 1 cup strawberry slices and 1 cup raspberries to the bowl. Add 3 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur and 2 tablespoons powdered sugar; stir gently. Let stand for about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, make mascarpone and lemon whipped cream.
Place a generous dollop of the fruit into the bottom of 4 stemmed dessert or wine glasses. Top with 1 spoonful of the Mascarpone cream, a few cookie bits and more fruit. Repeat layers to fill the glass evenly, ending with a dollop of the cream. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
Serve cold, garnished with fresh raspberries and mint sprigs.
