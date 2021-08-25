A taste of summer, courtesy of the Mediterranean

The dip uses only a small amount of pomegranate molasses, and that is in combination with lemon juice. Even so, it does give the dip a slight sweetness. Those who don’t care for even a tiny bit of sweetness in such a dip can increase the lemon juice and decrease the pomegranate molasses as needed.

I like muhammara as a snack with pita chips, but Wolfert also recommends it with grilled fish or meat kabobs.

I’m a fan of beans and vegetables tossed in oil and vinegar, so I was happy to try a marinated chickpea salad, which combines chickpeas with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, mint and feta cheese — all of which gets a good soak in a lemon-garlic vinaigrette.

The mint really adds a nice touch here, and the feta and vegetables are great counterparts to the dense chickpeas.

If you’re not a fan of chickpeas, try this with white cannellini — or really just about any kind of — beans.

I’ve been making Greek-style shrimp with tomatoes and feta for many years. The traditional recipe calls for baking the shrimp in the tomato sauce with the cheese. That method does give the dish a nice texture — a near-crispiness on the surface that contrasts with the wet sauce underneath.