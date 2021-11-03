An award-winning apple crumb pie

Harhai baked his first pie four years ago, for a friend's dinner party, after lying about knowing how. It didn't go well, he says. "So I had to call my mom and got grandma's recipe."

It took a little trial and error to perfect: He learned the hard way that it's much better to use butter than margarine in the topping. He also now knows that if you use too much water in the dough, you'll have a hard time getting pretty crimped edges.

He estimates he's made at least 100 pies for family and friends. "It took off pretty quick when it started tasting like grandma's," he says with a laugh.

Though his mother, Ginny, says his pie is better than his grandmother's, Harhai was nervous that day at the fairgrounds. He jokes that he paced about three miles during the judging process. (Disclosure: I was among the three judges sampling the 15 entries.) In the end, he won everyone over with his tasty mix of Granny Smith and McIntosh apples, and simple crumb topping made with sugar, butter and flour.

The crumb top, he says, it what makes his apple pie special. "If you can get that right, everything else tastes good afterwards."