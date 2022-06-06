An elote salad puts all this fresh corn to good use

In my kitchen, the arrival of Memorial Day often coincides with corn showing up at my neighborhood grocery store. It's not local — we have to wait until mid-July for our wonderful Pennsylvania sweet corn to arrive at farmers markets — but it's fine, a taste of all the summer goodness to come.

We eat a lot on the cob, of course, with lots of salt and butter. Simple pleasures. But for the past few years, like so many others, we've also been on an elote kick.

If you're not familiar, I'm speaking of the Mexican street corn that comes slathered with spicy Mexican crema and crumbled Cotija cheese. It's cheesy, salty, creamy and a little bit fiery all at the same time, thanks to the addition of chiles, garlic and mayo.

This recipe captures all the same great flavors but in salad form. It can be served warm or cold, as a side dish or as a vegetarian filling for tacos. One bite, and you'll crave it all summer long.

I'm pretty liberal with the paprika because I love the smokiness it adds to the dish. Same with the cilantro and jalapeño, which, if you're not a fan, you can reduce or leave out altogether.

If you don't have a corn stripper, remove the kernels from the cob in a bowl using a sharp paring knife.