Author chronicles African Americans' role in barbecue history in 'Black Smoke'

Though Blacks always have been cooking barbecue in this country, they didn’t invent it. “That really comes down to Native Americans,” Miller said. If you look at centuries-old cooking traditions in West Africa, where most enslaved people in America came from, Miller said, there is nothing to suggest that they brought the idea of cooking whole animals over coals in a trench or pit.

But in the United States’ era of enslaved people, Blacks soon mastered the art of barbecue, and for all intent became the keepers of the flame, so to speak.

“Barbecue was the ultimate party food of the 1700s and 1800s because it was scalable,” Miller said. “With old-school barbecue of digging a pit … and barbecuing whole animals, you could do that for a lot of people. And over time, it was enslaved African Americans who had the expertise.”

After the Civil War, freed Blacks could earn a living cooking barbecue — they were early caterers, essentially, and often in high demand. But soon whites got in on the act, perhaps because it could be a lucrative business.