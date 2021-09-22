Author chronicles African Americans' role in barbecue history in 'Black Smoke'

Adrian Miller, a food writer who has written three books about African Americans and food in this country, will be in Winston-Salem this weekend as part of Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors.
Miller won a James Beard Award for his first book, “Soul Food,” a historical look at African American cuisine, and subsequently wrote “The President’s Kitchen,” about African American chefs in the White House.
In his latest book, “Black Smoke” (2021, UNC Press), Miller traces the history of American barbecue and the role that African Americans have played in it.
“I was thinking about this when I was writing ‘Soul Food,’” Miller said in a recent telephone interview. “That was the early 2000s, and I thought barbecue would have a separate chapter in that book, but I found so much on barbecue that I decided it needed its own treatment.”
He also was struck in watching television shows about barbecue by what he didn’t see — Blacks being represented in media coverage.
“Here’s the paradox,” Miller said. “It’s really a recent development in food media. Before the 1990s, African Americans were heavily represented in the media. In the 19th century, there were a bunch of articles that essentially equated barbecue greatness with Blackness. It’s like Blacks were part of the recipe.”
Though Blacks always have been cooking barbecue in this country, they didn’t invent it. “That really comes down to Native Americans,” Miller said. If you look at centuries-old cooking traditions in West Africa, where most enslaved people in America came from, Miller said, there is nothing to suggest that they brought the idea of cooking whole animals over coals in a trench or pit.
But in the United States’ era of enslaved people, Blacks soon mastered the art of barbecue, and for all intent became the keepers of the flame, so to speak.
“Barbecue was the ultimate party food of the 1700s and 1800s because it was scalable,” Miller said. “With old-school barbecue of digging a pit … and barbecuing whole animals, you could do that for a lot of people. And over time, it was enslaved African Americans who had the expertise.”
After the Civil War, freed Blacks could earn a living cooking barbecue — they were early caterers, essentially, and often in high demand. But soon whites got in on the act, perhaps because it could be a lucrative business.
“You started to hear about whites grumbling about how much they are getting charged for barbecues,” Miller said. And by the 1890s, there are more and more press accounts of whites cooking barbecue and being lauded for their barbecue prowess. “But when you look at the pictures and read the descriptions, you see they are relying on a Black labor force,” Miller said.
Barbecue started to undergo a shift in the 1910s and 1920s, Miller said. As Americans became more urbanized, barbecue went from an rural open-air activity to urban indoor cooking. That included a shift to smaller cuts of meat instead of whole animals.
“You have a period of barbecue innovation where the definition of barbecue expanded and a lot of new people got into it,” Miller said. “Black participation decreased for a while, and you find a lot of white entrepreneurs. But gradually Blacks adapted.”
For the next 50 years or so, until the 1980s, Blacks were again regarded as caretakers of barbecue tradition, though whites were involved, too.
Then came a period when Black representation waned, at least in the media. Coincidentally or not, that period coincides with the rise of the foodie movement.
The good news, Miller said, is that Black representation has improved in recent years.
“There is progress being made. We’ve got cookbooks by African Americans. You look at barbecue competition shows, on the Food Network and other places and you definitely see more African American competitors. And classes of inductees into the Barbecue Hall of Fame are now diverse,” Miller said.
He said he hopes “Black Smoke” has helped restore the rightful place of African Americans in our barbecue history. “I want people to understand that ‘Black Smoke’ is a celebration of African American barbecue culture and a restoration of the barbecue narrative in our country,” he said. “I’m not saying that African Americans are the only ones who make good barbecue. But if you want to talk about barbecue, you have to talk about African Americans.”
Contact Michael Hastings at mhastings@wsjournal.com or 336-727-7394.
