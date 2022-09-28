Avocado cubes give these beef tacos fresh, creamy texture

Adding thin slices of steak to a taco makes a tasty and quick home-cooked weeknight meal. You can serve these tacos flat, and each person can make and fold their own. Or, if you like, you can serve them in a taco holder. If you don’t have one, bend aluminum foil into a taco holder shape and use that instead. Adding avocado cubes to the tacos gives them a fresh and creamy texture.