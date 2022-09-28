 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avocado cubes give these beef tacos fresh, creamy texture

Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Adding thin slices of steak to a taco makes a tasty and quick home-cooked weeknight meal. You can serve these tacos flat, and each person can make and fold their own. Or, if you like, you can serve them in a taco holder. If you don’t have one, bend aluminum foil into a taco holder shape and use that instead. Adding avocado cubes to the tacos gives them a fresh and creamy texture.

Helpful hints

  • You can use any type of salsa.
  • You can use flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas.
  • You can use garlic cloves instead of bought minced garlic.

Beef tacos

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1/2 pound skirt steak

Olive oil spray

1 cup sliced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 6-inch corn tortillas

1/4 cup bought tomato salsa

1/2 cup avocado cubes

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions

Remove visible fat from steak. Spray a nonstick skillet with olive oil spray. Add the onion and garlic and saute 3 to 4 minutes. Add the steak and continue to saute another 2 to 3 minutes while continuing to stir the onions and garlic. Remove from the heat and place the steak on a cutting board to rest a few minutes. A meat thermometer should read 135 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for medium. Sprinkle the chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper to taste over the steak. While the steak rests, warm the tortillas. Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave 30 seconds. Divide the tortillas between two dinner plates. Carve the steak against the grain into 1/2-inch slices. To assemble the tortillas, divide the slices among the tortillas. Add the onion and garlic to the slices. Spoon the salsa on top. Add the avocado cubes and then drizzle the tortillas with the sour cream. Sprinkle the cilantro on top. Fold the tortillas and serve.

Nutrition per serving: 511 calories (44% from fat), 25.2 g fat (7.6 g saturated, 12 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 31.5 g protein, 48.9 g carbohydrates, 9.6 g fiber, 362 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

