Celebrate spring with this seasonal menu

Sheet-pan dinners never get old; they continue to inspire and save time on cleanup. Many of these meals, however, have more oil than I prefer. Luckily, steam can be as moisture-enhancing as oil and fat.

In the fish and veggie sheet-pan recipe that follows, I steam seasoned zucchini and shallots in the microwave — no added fat required — before roasting with haddock and tomatoes. The fish only needs a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for flavor and moisture. The dish yields a hearty portion of veggies and protein with plenty of nutrition and a super-modest calorie count.

Another spring trick I like to employ is using flavor-packed hot liquids to help stave off cravings and snack attacks. A nice cup of tea or a mug of broth can work wonders.

Similarly, soup is more than a winter meal, as proven by the verdant recipe below. You can create a flavorful, rich broth by gently cooking chicken in water laced with store-bought chicken base and seasonings. Poaching chicken in broth yields both a rich potage and a moist, low-fat protein to use in soups, salads and sandwiches. In the recipe that follows, I add the chicken back to the broth to enjoy as a main course with plenty of spring green vegetables and tender, garden-fresh herbs.