Celebrate spring with this seasonal menu

Think of it as a warm-weather alternative to hot oatmeal or a fresh take on overnight oats. Tailor the fruit additions to the season or opt for frozen fruit to save prep work. You can even turn the bowl into dessert by adding a scoop of sorbet or spooning a little warm maple syrup or caramel sauce over the top.
HADDOCK WITH FRESH HERBS AND PAPER-THIN VEGGIES
Other fish options include cod, rockfish, halibut and salmon. Look for small fillets about 1 inch thick. Serve steamed asparagus as a side dish.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 11 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients:
3 small zucchini (about 6 ounces each), ends trimmed, sliced into 1/8-inch thick rounds
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
3 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
2 medium-size shallots, very thinly sliced
2 red-ripe small round or plum tomatoes, ends trimmed, very thinly sliced
2 fresh (or thawed frozen) haddock fillets, each about 4 ounces and 1 inch thick
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil
2 or 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, chives, dill or a combination, for garnish
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit on convection or 425 degrees Fahrenheit on conventional setting. Spray a medium-size baking sheet generously with nonstick spray or brush lightly with olive oil.
Put sliced zucchini into a large microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, several grinds of black pepper and a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to distribute the seasonings evenly.
Cover with a glass lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring 2 times, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Add 3 cloves thinly sliced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil and 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano. Microwave 30 seconds. Let stand covered.
Put 2 thinly sliced shallots and 1 tablespoon water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and add to the zucchini.
Spread zucchini and shallot mixture on a baking sheet in a thin layer. Top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle fish on both sides with salt and pepper and place in the center of the vegetables. Drizzle each piece of fish with 1 teaspoon of oil.
Bake until the fish almost flakes easily, about 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve immediately.
SPRING CHICKEN AND GREENS SOUP
Chicken cooked on the bone with the skin always has the best flavor and texture. You can use 1 pound of boneless skinless breasts instead; reduce cooking time by a few minutes.
Buy the best chicken base available; brands I like include More Than Gourmet, Kitchen Accomplices Broth Concentrate and Better Than Bouillon Reduced Sodium.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
5 cups water
1 tablespoon chicken base or broth concentrate (or follow package directions)
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric or curry powder
Salt
2 small bone-in, skin on chicken breast halves, about 1 ¼ pounds OR 4 bone-in, skin on chicken thighs
1 medium-size zucchini, ends trimmed, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced
1 cup fresh shelled or frozen peas (or trimmed snow peas, shelled edamame or baby lima beans)
1 medium-size red-ripe plum tomato, ends trimmed, diced
1/2 small jalapeño, seeded and sliced (optional)
3 cups (2.5 ounces) baby spinach or arugula
2 skinny green onions, thinly sliced or 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
Finely shredded lemon zest
Optional add-ins:
1/2 cup cooked orzo or brown rice
Diced ripe avocado
Diced queso fresco
Directions:
Heat 5 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in 1 tablespoon chicken base and ½ teaspoon turmeric until dissolved. Simmer 5 minutes.
Season broth to taste with salt (usually 1/2 teaspoon, but this depends on the base used). Add chicken breasts or thighs to simmering broth. Reduce heat to very low, cover the pan and cook 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the chicken sit in the broth for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare vegetables and optional add-ins.
Remove chicken from broth with tongs to a cutting board. Discard skin. Pull chicken away from bones in long shreds. (Broth and chicken can be refrigerated separately for up to 3 days.)
Just before serving, return broth to a simmer. Add 1 sliced zucchini, 1 cup peas, 1 diced tomato and optional 1/2 sliced jalapeno; cook 2 to 4 minutes (the longer time is for the frozen peas).
Stir in 3 cups spinach and the shredded chicken; simmer 2 minutes. Stir in 2 sliced green onions, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and 1 tablespoon chopped dill. Add any optional ingredients and sprinkle with lemon zest. Serve in deep, warmed bowls.