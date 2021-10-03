Charcuterie boards aren’t just for meat and cheese anymore

In Detroit, Victoria Cummings pivoted to charcuterie after running an events business alongside her teaching job. Although she works weekends to fill orders, she prefers the platters to traditional catering, which can involve days of preparation and expensive ingredients that cut into her margins.

Her company, Detroit Charcuterie, offers everything from individual snack boxes to spreads that can span entire countertops — also called grazing tables. She’s incorporating tacos, chocolates and myriad other ingredients into her products.

“I’ve never known that you could make a rose out of so many different things,” Cummings said of a popular charcuterie design. She initially thought she might get one or two orders a month, but instead she’s booked every weekend. “Cucumber roses, salami roses, mango roses, orange roses. It’s crazy how creative people get with what they display on the board.”

The pandemic prompted Suzanne Billings, who has run Noble Graze in Fayetteville, Arkansas, since 2017, to make single-serve snack bundles known as “jarcuterie.” At one point, she couldn’t get enough mason jars for her arrangements, thanks to virus-induced supply chain woes. So, she turned to boxes, cones, plastic cups and just about anything she could find. Billings is now writing a cookbook on single-serve charcuterie.

“The vessel can be just about anything you want,” she said. “That’s the beauty of it. You can just use what you have on hand.”