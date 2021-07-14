Chicken taco lettuce cups a hand-held take on the popular Mexican 7-layer dip

Mexican 7-layer dip is a staple at parties, potlucks and summer barbecues for a reason. It's easy to throw together, doesn't require any special ingredients and can be served at room temperature.

Now that it's officially summer and the living is supposed to be easy, shouldn't dinner be, too?

It is with chicken taco lettuce cups. They're inspired by the popular appetizer but more filling and easier to eat because all the ingredients are tucked neatly together inside a lettuce leaf.

I used Boston lettuce, which has large, supple leaves that make perfect "cups" for meat and veggies, but Bibb lettuce, which has smaller leaves, would work perfectly, and so would Romaine if you desire extra crunch. To spice things up, I opted for Trader Joe's chicken shawarma thighs instead of my go-to shredded rotisserie chicken. They come already seasoned and only take 20 minutes to roast. I also subbed in black beans for refried beans.

A zesty cilantro-lime dressing, made extra creamy with Greek yogurt, is drizzled on top. Leftovers can be used as a dip for crudites or sauce for chicken, steak or fish.