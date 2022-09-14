 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chinese Pork Puffs and Quick Stir-Fried Rice is quicker and better for you than takeout

  • 0

Feel like Chinese food tonight? This Chinese dinner is faster and less expensive than takeout. Crisp, stir-fried pork served in little lettuce puffs with scallions and cucumber takes only minutes to make in a wok.

Use the same wok for the rice. The pan juices from the meat will flavor the rice. Fried rice is great made with leftover rice.

Helpful hints

  • Hoisin sauce can be found in the Chinese section of the supermarket. It’s made from soy beans, vinegar, sugar and
  • spices.

To remove whole leaves from head of lettuce, remove the core by hitting the bottom of the lettuce on a counter to loosen the core. Then twist the core out. The leaves will come off easily

then.

Chinese pork puffs

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

For garnish:

2 scallions (about 1/3 cup strips)

1/2 medium cucumber (3/4 cup strips)

8 whole lettuce leaves removed from a head of iceberg lettuce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Remove visible fat from pork. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Prepare garnishes: Wash and remove root end and damaged leaves from scallions. Cut into 4-inch pieces. Slice each piece lengthwise into long slivers. Place in a small bowl.

Peel and cut cucumber into 4 inch pieces, then cut lengthwise into thin slivers. Place in another small bowl.

Remove lettuce leaves in whole pieces to make lettuce cups. Wash and drain. Place in large serving bowl.

Spoon hoisin sauce into small serving bowl.

Heat wok or skillet over high heat. Add oil and heat until smoking. Add pork. Stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from wok.

To serve, place scallions, cucumber, lettuce, hoisin sauce and pork on the table. Take one lettuce leaf and spoon a little sauce onto it, add a few scallion and cucumber slivers and some meat. Roll up and eat like a wrap.

Nutrition per serving: 325 calories, 105 calories from fat, 11.7 g total fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 4.3 g monounsaturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 488 mg sodium, 15.9 g carbohydrate, 3.3 g dietary fiber, 8.7 g sugars, 38.2 g protein

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Quick stir-fried rice

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked)

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time.

Add oil to same wok used for pork and heat to smoking. Add rice. Toss 3 to 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition per serving: 220 calories, 63 calories from fat, 7.1 g total fat, 0.7 g saturated fat, 3.6 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 11 mg sodium, 29.3 g carbohydrate, 1.5 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 3.8 g protein

0 Comments

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seriously Simple: My go-to appetizer for a taste of summer any time of year

Seriously Simple: My go-to appetizer for a taste of summer any time of year

Nothing makes me as happy as serving this incredibly delicious appetizer with a chilled glass of rose. While I love to serve this in the warm summer months, you can prepare these any time of year since cherry tomatoes are available year-round. I often make a big batch of slow-roasted tomato jam in the summer to use in fall recipes, but when I want to enjoy the...

EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

EatingWell: Easy chicken dinner is a winner again and again

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Walking speed 'more important' than hitting 10,000 steps per day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert