Chorizo, shrimp add Portuguese flavors to pasta dish

Explore the flavors of Portugal in this quick pasta dinner. It’s made with chorizo shrimp and orange juice. It’s sure to please the whole family.
Chorizo is a cured smoked pork sausage. I like to keep frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They defrost in a bowl of cold water in about 5 to 10 minutes.
Helpful hints
Use any type of smoked pork sausage.
Buy peeled deveined shrimp to save time.
PORTUGUESE PASTA WITH CHORIZO AND SHRIMP
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
2 teaspoons olive oil, divided use
4 large cloves garlic, crushed
1/2 cup sliced onion
3 ounces chorizo sausage, sliced (3/4 cup)
3/4 cup orange juice
1/2 cup fat-free, unsalted chicken broth
1/2 pound broccoli florets, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)
1/2 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 pound fresh or dried angel hair pasta
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Bring 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add garlic, onion and chorizo. Sauté 5 minutes. Add orange juice, broth and broccoli, cover with a lid and simmer, about 4 minutes. Add shrimp and saute 1 to 2 minutes until shrimp turn pink,
When water comes to a boil, add pasta and cook 4 minutes or until al dente. Drain and toss with remaining teaspoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add the pasta to skillet and toss to coat pasta with sauce.
Nutritional per serving: 637 calories (32% from fat), 22.8 g fat (7.2 g saturated, 10.2 g monounsaturated), 222 mg cholesterol, 46.3 g protein, 63.6 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 715 mg sodium.
— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
