Churrasco steak that's easy to make

Churrasco is a Portuguese name that’s now used for any type of grilled meat. It’s usually topped with chimichurri sauce and is popular throughout South America. Parsley, garlic, red pepper flakes oil and vinegar are the basic ingredients for the sauce.

I use bought chimichurri sauce that can be found in most supermarkets, making this a quick dinner. I also have given a recipe for making the sauce in case bought sauce is unavailable. It takes only minutes to make in a food processor.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of quick cooking steak.

Serve any extra chimichurri sauce on the side for dipping.