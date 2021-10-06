Cider-braised chicken with apples and Brussels sprouts

Fall ushers in a different kind of cooking for many home cooks. When the weather gets cooler, we’re happy to trade cooking outside on the grill for baking, roasting or sauteing dinner on the stovetop.

This easy one-pan recipe is a great kick-off to fall. It is apple season, and now is also when cabbages such as Brussels sprouts are plentiful in grocery stores and at farmers markets.

Braising the chicken in hard cider — another apple product that’s easy to find in our region — amplifies its seasonal flavor, adding a subtle sweetness to the dish. (The alcohol cooks off.)

I served the chicken on top of couscous to stretch out the recipe, and you could do the same with rice or noodles. If you don’t want to fuss with buying an alcoholic beverage, substitute regular apple cider or apple juice to make the sauce.