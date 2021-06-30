Colorful, fruity salad a bright addition to Fourth of July festivities

Celebrate Fourth of July with this colorful salad. It’s made with refreshing watermelon, sweet blueberries and cooked chicken breast. They combine to give a pleasing sweet and savory taste and a variety of textures to the salad. Enjoy this easy meal anytime during the hot summer months.

The citrus dressing goes well with the sweet watermelon and blueberries. It takes only a minute to mix together.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of oil and vinegar dressing instead of the citrus dressing in the recipe.

You can use walnuts or pecans instead of pistachios.

You can use any type of greens for the salad.