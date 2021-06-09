Cookbook offers meal ideas for the perfect beach vacation

Summer is officially still around the corner, but in practical terms it arrived weeks ago in North Carolina. And summer temperatures naturally conjure up thoughts of summer meals, vacations and more.

For many Tarheels, summer meals are inextricably tied with annual treks to the beach. Perhaps even more so this year, we long to enjoy a relaxing week gazing at the waves of the Atlantic, squeezing the sand between our toes and eating well, very well.

One thing about the beach: It makes most of us want to eat light. After hours of laying in the hot sun, about the last thing we want is a heavy meal.

That’s one reason seafood — less calorie-dense than most other proteins — is so popular. The other reason being, of course, is that seafood is fresh and abundant at the coast.

A recent book will help whet the appetite for beach vacations and meals this summer. Lei Shishak’s “Beach House Dinners” (Skyhorse Publishing, $24.99) came out last year but got lost in the lockdown and lack of travel imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Shishak, the founder of Sugar Blossom Bake Shop in San Clemente, Calif., is also the author of “Beach House Baking” and “Beach House Brunch.”