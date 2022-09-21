 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool down with refreshing cucumber soup recipe

Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Cucumbers and cooked shrimp make a cool and refreshing soup. No cooking is needed. The entire soup is made in a food processor or blender and takes about 10 minutes, start to finish. You can serve it right away at room temperature. Or, if you want to serve it very cold, fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the cumber soup to a smaller bowl and nest it in the ice water. Stir to help the cooling.

Helpful hints

  • You can find cooked shrimp in the frozen section of the market. It takes about 5 minutes to defrost in a bowl of water.
  • The recipe uses a small amount of chicken broth. Freeze the remaining broth for another time.
  • You can use any type of bread.

Cold cucumber soup with shrimp

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

2 cucumbers (about 1 3/4 pound, 3 1/2 cups cubed)

3 slices whole wheat country-style bread, divided use

3/4 cup plain, low-fat Greek style yogurt

1/2 cup fresh dill leaves, coarsely chopped, divided use

1 crushed garlic clove

1 cup coarsely chopped onion

1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 pound small, cooked shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Peel cucumbers and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds with a teaspoon and discard. Cut off half of one cucumber, cut into small cubes and set aside.

Cut the remaining cucumbers into 1 inch pieces. Add these pieces to a food processor or blender.

Remove crust from 1 bread slice and reserve remaining 2 slices. Add the crustless bread, yogurt, half the dill, garlic clove, onion and broth to the food processor.

Process until a smooth puree.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Save out 6 shrimp for a garnish.

Divide the rest of the shrimp between two soup bowls. Pour the cucumber puree over the shrimp. Divide the reserved cucumber cubes in half and add to the bowls as a garnish. Add the reserved shrimp to the cucumber cubes.

Sprinkle the remaining dill on top. Drizzle olive oil over soup. Toast remaining 2 slices of bread and serve with the soup.

Nutrition per serving: 444 calories (36% from fat), 17.8 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 7.3 g monounsaturated), 193 mg cholesterol, 36.9 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 5.7 g fiber, 275 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

