Cool down with refreshing cucumber soup recipe

Soup is easy to make and even easier to enjoy, but it’s simply not the kind of dish you make for one. When you make soup, you make a lot — perhaps that’s why large pots are often called soup pots! Fortunately, soup is ideal for freezing and serving later, which means you can stir up a big batch and then eat it for weeks or even months to come. But what’s the best way to freeze soup and how long will it last? Read on for everything you need to know, including which containers to use, how to thaw frozen soup, and which soups freeze better than others.