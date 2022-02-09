Copycat recipes from favorite restaurants tweaked for the Instant Pot

Weinstein and Scarbrough said this book is kind of an extension of “Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation,” where they included about 20 copycat recipes.

Most of the recipes in the book use a combination of the Instant Pot’s sauté and pressure-cook functions to get the recipes to turn out just right.

Sometimes the authors take a shortcut here and there where it makes sense, but mostly they try to keep things as close to the originals as possible — which can mean long lists of ingredients or an extra step here or there.

Weinstein and Scarbrough note that many changes were necessitated because all of the recipes had to be specifically written for the Instant Pot. “As far as we know, none of the restaurants mentioned in this book use our favorite appliance to cook their meals,” they wrote. “But with some ingenuity and a lot of delicious recipe testing, we’ve reverse-engineered many of our favorite restaurant meals to work great in all models and all sizes of the Instant Pot.”

