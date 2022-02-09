Copycat recipes from favorite restaurants tweaked for the Instant Pot

Weinstein and Scarbrough said this book is kind of an extension of “Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation,” where they included about 20 copycat recipes.
Most of the recipes in the book use a combination of the Instant Pot’s sauté and pressure-cook functions to get the recipes to turn out just right.
Sometimes the authors take a shortcut here and there where it makes sense, but mostly they try to keep things as close to the originals as possible — which can mean long lists of ingredients or an extra step here or there.
Weinstein and Scarbrough note that many changes were necessitated because all of the recipes had to be specifically written for the Instant Pot. “As far as we know, none of the restaurants mentioned in this book use our favorite appliance to cook their meals,” they wrote. “But with some ingenuity and a lot of delicious recipe testing, we’ve reverse-engineered many of our favorite restaurant meals to work great in all models and all sizes of the Instant Pot.”
Dan dan noodles with ground pork, scallions and ginger
Makes: 4 recipes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
1 pound lean ground pork
8 medium scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced (2 cups)
2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (2 teaspoons)
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons thick red chile paste, preferably sambal oelek
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup dry white wine, such as a California chardonnay
4 cups (1 quart) chicken broth
1 pound raw dried spaghetti
Shredded fresh cucumber, for garnishing Bean sprouts, for garnishing
Minced stemmed
Directions
Set Instant Pot on Saute for 10 minutes. As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, 8-, or 10-quart Instant Pot. Crumble in the ground pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the scallions, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, chile paste, and hoisin sauce until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in the soy sauce and wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert.
Pour in the broth and stir well. Continue cooking until the liquid in the pot is steamy but not simmering, about 2 minutes.
Lay the spaghetti on top of the sauce in a crosshatch pattern using four to six layers:
For a 5-, 6-, or 8-quart pot, break the dried spaghetti into halves to get the pieces to fit and lie flat.
For a 10-quart pot, leave the noodles as they are, still arranging them in a crosshatch pattern.
Gently press the spaghetti into the sauce without pressing it to the bottom of the pot. Upper pieces of spaghetti will not be in the sauce. Turn off the Sauté function and lock the lid onto the pot.
Turn on Pressure Cook setting on high for 5 minutes for Max pots, 6 minutes for other models.
When the pot has finished cooking, use the quick-release method to bring the pot’s pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker.
Switch to Sauté and sauté 5 minutes.
As the sauce comes to a simmer, use a fork to break up the spaghetti, stirring it into the sauce. Continue cooking, stirring quite frequently, until the sauce has reduced to a somewhat thickened sauce, about 2 minutes. Turn off the Sauté function and use hot pads or silicone baking mitts to transfer the (hot!) insert to a nearby wire rack to stop the cooking. Cool for a couple of minutes, then stir well. Serve warm, garnished with shredded cucumber, bean sprouts, and minced cilantro.
— Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown) Based on P.F. Chang’s China Bistro recipe
Pasta e fagioli with ground beef and fresh basil
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound lean ground beef, at least 93% lean or more
1 medium yellow or white onion, peeled and chopped (1 cup)
2 medium celery stalks, chopped (½ cup)
1 medium carrot, peeled and chopped (1/3 cup)
4 cups (1 quart) chicken broth
One 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes packed in juice (3½ cups)
One 15-ounce can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed (1¾ cups)
One 15-ounce can of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed (1¾ cups)
6 ounces raw dried ditalini or tubetti pasta (that is, tiny pasta tubes or slightly longer tubes)
3 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (1 tablespoon)
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning spice blend
½ teaspoon table salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, for garnishing
Finely grated or shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano, for garnishing
Directions
Turn Instant Pot to Sauté. Set for 10 minutes.
As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, 8-, or 10-quart Instant Pot. Crumble in the ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the onion, celery, and carrot. Cook, stirring often, until the onion softens, about 3 minutes. Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert.
Stir in the tomatoes (with their juice), the kidney beans, cannellini beans, pasta, garlic, Italian seasoning blend, salt, and pepper until well combined. Turn off the SAUTÉ function and lock the lid onto the cooker.
Turn to Pressure Cook on high and set for 8 minutes for Max pots, 10 minutes for other pots.
When the pot has finished cooking, use the quick-release method to bring the pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Stir well, then serve hot with fresh basil and finely grated or shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano as a garnish over the servings.
— Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown) Based on an Olive Garden recipe
Sunday pot roast with carrots and potatoes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into six equal chunks (about 6 ounces each)
1½ teaspoons table salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 medium red onion, peeled and very roughly chopped (11/4 cups)
2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (2 teaspoons)
1½ cups beef broth
1 tablespoon dried parsley 1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground sage
½ teaspoon ground allspice
3 medium yellow potatoes, quartered
3 medium carrots, peeled and quartered widthwise
3 medium celery stalks, quartered widthwise
6 small Roma or plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
Directions
Turn on Sauté function and set for 15 minutes.
As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, or 8-quart Instant Pot. Season the beef with the salt and pepper. Add the chunks and brown well, turning occasionally, about 8 minutes.
Add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently for 1 minute, just until aromatic. Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert (turning the pieces of beef this way and that). Stir in the parsley, oregano, sage, and allspice. Turn off the Sauté function and lock the lid onto the cooker.
Switch to Pressure Cook on high and set for 40 minutes for Max pots and 45 minutes for other pots, with the Keep Warm setting off.
When the pot has finished cooking, turn it off and let the pressure return to normal naturally, about 30 minutes. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Transfer the chunks of beef to a nearby cutting board. Add the potatoes, carrots, celery, and tomatoes to the sauce. Stir well and lock the lid back onto the pot.
Set Pressure Cook on high for 18 minutes with the Keep Warm setting off.
When pot has finished cooking for the second time, use the quick-release method to bring pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cookier. Return the chunks of beef to the pot.
Turn on Sauté function and set for 5 minutes. As the sauce comes to a simmer, whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk this slurry into the simmering sauce and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1 minute. Turn off the Sauté function and use hot pads or silicone baking mats to transfer the hot insert to a nearby wire rack to stop the cooking. Serve in bowls with lots of sauce and vegetables around the meat.
— Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown) Based on a Cracker Barrel recipe