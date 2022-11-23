Creamy Creations give new life to leftover turkey

In trying to figure out what to do with all my leftover turkey after Thanksgiving, I often look in the fridge to see what else I have left over that needs to be used up.

One thing I almost always have on hand after cooking the holiday meal is cream. I sometimes use it in several dishes, but always for a topping to pumpkin pie.

So this year, I thought of some creamy concoctions that give new like to that leftover turkey.

Soup may be the No. 1 use of leftover turkey. Turkey noodle, turkey rice, turkey tortilla – there’s a long list of options for converting your favorite chicken soup. But not many leftover recipes seem to call for creamed soup and that’s a shame.

I came up with a creamy chowder using turkey and sweet potatoes (another food I usually have on hand). Thick and chunky and just a bit rich and comforting from the addition of this cream, this has some thyme and rosemary for extra flavor – and it’s sprinkled with bacon bits before serving.

I also made a rich mushroom cream sauce that goes well over noodles or rice. It’s sort of like the classic chicken or turkey a la king, but quick and fresh – and with white wine instead of sherry. Using real heavy cream instead of milk here allows you to make the sauce with a flour thickener.

Finally, looking for some bold flavors for Friday to contrast with Thursday’s feast, I made a Thai-style red curry. This comes together in less than 30 minutes – about the time it takes to cook the accompanying rice. It can be as spicy as you want it to be. For an authentic touch, using creamy full-fat coconut milk. You also can use half coconut milk and half heavy cream, or even all heavy cream.

The curry is also a good way to use up leftover vegetables. I put some butternut squash and green beans in mine, but broccoli, snow peas, zucchini and carrots are all good options – just adjust the cooking time as necessary to serve the vegetables at their best. You pretty much want to serve this dish as soon as the vegetables are cooked to your liking. It’s so tasty, you might not even notice if you forget to add the leftover turkey.