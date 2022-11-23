 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Creamy Creations give new life to leftover turkey

  • 0

In trying to figure out what to do with all my leftover turkey after Thanksgiving, I often look in the fridge to see what else I have left over that needs to be used up.

One thing I almost always have on hand after cooking the holiday meal is cream. I sometimes use it in several dishes, but always for a topping to pumpkin pie.

So this year, I thought of some creamy concoctions that give new like to that leftover turkey.

Soup may be the No. 1 use of leftover turkey. Turkey noodle, turkey rice, turkey tortilla – there’s a long list of options for converting your favorite chicken soup. But not many leftover recipes seem to call for creamed soup and that’s a shame.

I came up with a creamy chowder using turkey and sweet potatoes (another food I usually have on hand). Thick and chunky and just a bit rich and comforting from the addition of this cream, this has some thyme and rosemary for extra flavor – and it’s sprinkled with bacon bits before serving.

People are also reading…

I also made a rich mushroom cream sauce that goes well over noodles or rice. It’s sort of like the classic chicken or turkey a la king, but quick and fresh – and with white wine instead of sherry. Using real heavy cream instead of milk here allows you to make the sauce with a flour thickener.

Finally, looking for some bold flavors for Friday to contrast with Thursday’s feast, I made a Thai-style red curry. This comes together in less than 30 minutes – about the time it takes to cook the accompanying rice. It can be as spicy as you want it to be. For an authentic touch, using creamy full-fat coconut milk. You also can use half coconut milk and half heavy cream, or even all heavy cream.

The curry is also a good way to use up leftover vegetables. I put some butternut squash and green beans in mine, but broccoli, snow peas, zucchini and carrots are all good options – just adjust the cooking time as necessary to serve the vegetables at their best. You pretty much want to serve this dish as soon as the vegetables are cooked to your liking. It’s so tasty, you might not even notice if you forget to add the leftover turkey.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Turkey Sweet Potato Chowder

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 celery ribs, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 cups turkey or chicken stock

3 medium sweet potatoes (or 2 large), peeled and cut into bite-size cubes (See Note)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon dried thyme, optional

1½ cups chopped cooked turkey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

Cook bacon, stirring, over medium heat in soup pot, until browned. Remove bacon to paper towel; leave drippings in pan. Add onion, celery and carrot and garlic. Cook, stirring, about 5 minutes. If vegetables begin to brown, reduce heat. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds.

Stir in flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Do not allow flour to brown. Stir in stock and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.

Add sweet potatoes, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes, until sweet potatoes are tender.

Stir in turkey and cream and cook just long enough to heat thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives and bacon.

Note: If you have already cooked — but plain — sweet potato, you can use that here. Just wait to add it at the end, at the same time at the cooked turkey.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Turkey Red Curry

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded, cored and sliced

2 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons grated fresh gingerroot

4 to 6 tablespoons red curry paste

½ cup turkey or chicken broth

2 teaspoons fish sauce (or 1 tablespoon soy sauce)

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon sugar

1 14-ounce can coconut milk or 1½ cups heavy cream (See Note)

1 cup cubed butternut squash or sweet potato

1 cup green beans, trimmed and halved

2 cups chopped cooked turkey

Hot cooked rice

Fresh Thai basil or cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and sauté 2 minutes, until slightly softened. Stir in garlic, ginger and curry paste and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Add stock and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

Stir in fish sauce, lime zest and juice, sugar, coconut milk, squash and beans. Bring to a simmer and gently simmer until vegetables are tender and sauce has thickened slightly.

Stir in turkey and cook just until thoroughly heated. Taste and add more fish sauce, lime or sugar if needed. Serve over hot rice, garnished with Thai basil or cilantro.

Note: You can substitute 1½ cups half-n-half mixed with 1 tablespoon cornstarch for the coconut milk or heavy cream.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Chicken with Mushroom Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

16 ounces (button, wild or mixed) mushrooms, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup turkey or chicken stock

½ teaspoon dried thyme (optional)

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 cups chopped cooked turkey

Hot cooked egg noodles or rice

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Directions:

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook 2 minutes. And mushrooms and saute until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Season vegetables with salt and pepper. Pour in wine and simmer briefly while scraping any browned bits from bottom of the pan.

Add stock and thyme and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Stir in cream and mustard and simmer about 5 minutes, until sauce has thickened slightly. Stir in turkey and cook just until thoroughly heated. Serve over hot noodles or rice, garnished with parsley.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!

The Middle East's bright solution for stale pita bread

The Middle East's bright solution for stale pita bread

Tuscany's solution for stale bread is panzanella, but that bread salad isn't the only option. Fattoush (fah-TOOSH) in the Middle East is panzanella's greener, crunchier cousin. It's little more than the ubiquitous cucumber-tomato-onion salad that accompanies nearly every meal in the Middle East, but two ingredients set fattoush apart — sumac and pita bread. The cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street make their pita extra crunchy to give the salad more texture. They brush the rounds with oil and bake them until nicely browned. The spice sumac is like a dry citrus, with earthy, tart notes that brighten the salad without making the pita soggy. They also add an unconventional ingredient, quick-pickled grapes that add sweet-tart flavor and succulent texture.

Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day

Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day

If you have your butcher cut up the bird for you, ask for the neck, backbone, wing tips, and giblets, along with a few extra wings for making stock. Also, make sure to have an accurate meat thermometer to test the temperatures of the different pieces. I’ve also included the recipe for my favorite make-ahead turkey gravy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's okay to not go home for the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert