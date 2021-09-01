Creamy roast corn chowder is sweet and spicy

Local corn is starting to show up at my big-box grocery store, and that makes me really happy. Western Pennsylvania grows some of the best corn in the country, and no matter how often I eat it — which is a lot — I can’t get enough.

When you’ve tired of eating it off the cob, or just want to add some variety, try this luscious roast corn chowder. It’s rich, creamy and a little bit smoky, thanks to the addition of smoked paprika. Spiced maple corn adds a crunchy, crouton-like garnish, and depending on how much red pepper flakes you use, a touch of sweet heat.

For even more corn flavor, don’t toss out the cobs after you strip them of kernels. Add them to the pot along with the potatoes but remove before serving.

If the chowder is too thick, add a little more milk, half-and-half or water to thin it.