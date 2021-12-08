Easy one-pot lamb recipe a family pleaser

Here’s a warm and comforting meal that can be made in minutes using only one pot. For this easy dinner, tender lamb cut for kabobs and fragrant spices cook with canned lentils. It’s a family pleaser.

This recipe tastes great a second day. If you have time, make double the recipe and save half for another quick meal.

Helpful hints

Using frozen chopped onion helps cut down on preparation.

Use any type of pasta sauce.

A quick way to chop cilantro is to snip the leaves from the stems with scissors.

If the skillet becomes dry before the lentils are cooked, add a little water.