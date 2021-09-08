Egg association awards money to N.C. restaurants

The North Carolina Egg Association announced three winners of its summer restaurant support campaign: Angie’s Restaurant of Garner, Sunny Point Café of Asheville and Eternal Sunshine Cafe of Wilmington.

Each received a $1,000 prize to help rebuild, make updates and/or support employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

For eight weeks this summer, North Carolinians nominated their favorite restaurant that serves eggs in the Piedmont, Mountains and Coastal regions for the awards. The egg association chose one restaurant from each region.

“North Carolina’s egg farmers are proud to give back to independent, family-owned restaurants across the state after a challenging past year,” said Lisa Prince, the executive director of the egg association. “With almost 400 nominations, it is clear that consumers are eager to support local restaurants in their communities.”

Angie’s Restaurant in Garner opened in September 2011, but the family restaurant is an homage to the past, operating in the same building that housed Green’s Garner Grill, which was operated by Durwood Green from the end of World War II until his passing in 1990.