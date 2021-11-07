Embrace the cast-iron skillet with 3 recipes perfect for the kitchen workhorse

Nonstick pans are a godsend for frying eggs and flipping pancakes, and an enameled Dutch oven will never disappoint while cooking soups, stews and sauces. But when it comes to the workhorse of kitchen equipment, nothing beats a well-seasoned cast-iron pan.

Not only is cast-iron cookware relatively inexpensive — a 12-inch classic skillet from Lodge costs less than $30 at Target — it's incredibly versatile. You might think grandma used it just for frying chicken or making cornbread, but you also can roast a chicken or sear a steak in a cast-iron pan, use one to make the fluffiest pancakes, bake a deep-dish pizza or loaf of bread in one, or even panfry a delicate piece of fish.

Properly seasoned, cast-iron pans boast a silky, shiny surface that's naturally nonstick, eliminating the need for added fats. It also retains even, constant heat if the pan has been preheated over medium-high heat on the stovetop or in a 500-degree oven.

Not sold? The cookware also can go directly from the stovetop or oven to the table, and if you take care of it properly, cast-iron lasts for generations, earning it points for sustainability.

Cooking on cast iron might even be good for your health, because a small amount of iron is transferred from the pan to your food to your body every time you use it.

Below, we demonstrate cast-iron cookware's versatility with three fall recipes.