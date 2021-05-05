 Skip to main content
Farmers looking forward to a good strawberry season, and a return to U-pick for many
Triad strawberry growers are looking forward to a good season this spring and many are anticipating a return to U-pick operations and a sense of normalcy after last year’s harvest during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, the way they’re coming in, these are some of the prettiest berries,” said Christy Mabe Rogers, who runs Mabe’s Berry Farm in Walnut Cove.

“We’re doing U-pick this year,” she said. “My family, my workers — we’ve all been vaccinated — and we want to see people. We want you to have the experience of picking.”

Justin Dull, a co-owner of Clodfelter Strawberry Farm in Kernersville, said his farm is also bringing back a U-pick option for customers. “We’re ready to go back to normal,” he said.

Other growers, though, are taking a more cautious approach.

“We’re going to do the drive-thru, like we did last year,” said Bernie Kenan of Bernie’s Berries in Greensboro. “We just felt that was the safest thing.”

Kimberly King, the director of community outreach for Crossnore School in Winston-Salem, said the school’s farm was taking a wait-and-see approach on its strawberry sales. “At this point, it’s just going to be pre-pick,” she said. “We still have a closed campus. But I love to see all the people coming to pick, and all the children running around. I really miss that.”

This year did bring some late frosts that posed a danger to young berry plants. Most farms reported little to no damage. “We lost some to the cold spell,” Dull said. “But it’ll be a good season if the weather holds out — not too hot and not a lot of rain.”

“We’re a little behind. We usually pick the last week of April,” said Orval Jones of Jones Strawberry Farm in Pfafftown. “We did have some cold damage, but it’s looking to be a pretty good crop.”

“We didn’t really lose anything, but the cold did make everything late,” said Rhonda Eaton of R&M Strawberry Farm, who grows berries in Belews Creek and Kernersville.

Jones, R&M and many others are just getting around to opening this week. Eaton said that R&M is planning to have a food truck and other special vendors at its Belews Creek location this Saturday. It also will be selling vegetable plants and flowers.

All area farms expect to have plenty of berries by this weekend for Mother’s Day, typically a busy time for strawberry farmers.

Growers are especially grateful that COVID-19 restrictions have eased so that people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors. “Last year, we were afraid of people, and people were afraid of us,” Rogers said with a laugh. “But this year, we want to see people. We like seeing and talking to all our customers. Some of them have been coming here for years.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Rogers’ 88-year-old mother, Emma Mabe, who still likes to hang out at the field stand during strawberry season.

Emma Mabe and her husband, Bill Mabe, started growing strawberries in Walnut Cove in 1967.

“No one around here was doing strawberries when we started,” Mabe said, adding that they planted in former tobacco fields.

Rogers and Mabe are looking forward to another good berry season — and another Mother’s Day together. They didn’t have any special plans other than spending time with family. “This is when everyone comes home,” Mabe said with a smile.

“And there will be strawberry shortcake — I know that,” Rogers said. “And I like strawberry margaritas, but my mom likes daiquiris.”

“I used to make a mean strawberry daiquiri,” Mabe said.

Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.

Want to go?

Here is information on a few strawberry farms in the Piedmont Triad. Others can be found at www.ncstrawberry.com. In addition to websites, most farms have Facebook pages where they post updates about the harvest.

Apple Farm, 3922 High Rock Road, Gibsonville. 336-621-4247. facebook.com/Apple-Farm.

Bernie's Berries, 6126 Jonquil Drive, Greensboro. 336-852-1594. www.berniesberries.com.

Clodfelter Farms, 9785 Creekwood Forest Drive, Kernersville. 336-816-3082. @ClodfelterStrawberryFarm on Facebook.

Country Road Strawberries, 610 Mount Zion Road, Pinnacle. 336-325-3331. www.countryroadstrawberries.com.

Crossnore School & Children’s Home, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, 336-721-7624, www.crossnore.org.

Hedgecock Strawberry Farm, 3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville. 336-869-4762. @HedgecockStrawberry Farm on Facebook.

Ingram’s Strawberries, 6121 Riverdale Drive, High Point. 336-431-2369. ingramfarm.com.

Mabe’s Berry Farm, 1695 Greenfield Road, Walnut Cove. 336-591-4785. www.mabesberryfarm.com.

R&M Strawberry Farm, 7369 Parham Road, Belews Creek. 336-595-9743. randmstrawberryfarm.com.

Rudd Farm, 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro. 336-621-1264. ruddfarm.com.

Strawberry Cream Tart

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries, trimmed and sliced

½ cup granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1½ tablespoons lemon juice

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed

4 ounces cream cheese

1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

Powdered sugar

Strawberry preserves, as needed

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Meanwhile, gently toss strawberries with ½ cup sugar and lemon juice; set aside to soak.

Lay out thawed pastry on lightly floured surface. It should be about 9 by 9 inches. Cut into six equal rectangles, about 3 by 4½ inches.

Brush beaten egg around the outside of each pastry square to form about a ½-inch rim. Place ⅛ of the cream cheese in the middle of each square, pressing and spreading out a bit toward the edge of the egg wash. Generously sprinkle the cream cheese with raw sugar. Thoroughly drain the strawberries, reserving the juice. To the interior of the square, add about two rows of slightly overlapping strawberry slices. If the berries are very large, you may have room for only 1 or 1½ rows. Be sure to leave the egg-washed edges empty.

Bake about 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Meanwhile, bring reserved juice to a boil in a small saucepan and reduce slightly to a syrup. Alternatively, especially if the berries do not yield much juice, gently melt about ¼ cup strawberry preserves in the microwave with a teaspoon or so of water — just enough water to make the preserves easy to brush on, but still quite thick. Brush berries with the syrup or melted preserves. Let cool a few minutes, then dust with powdered sugar before serving.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 comments

