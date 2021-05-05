Farmers looking forward to a good strawberry season, and a return to U-pick for many

This year did bring some late frosts that posed a danger to young berry plants. Most farms reported little to no damage. “We lost some to the cold spell,” Dull said. “But it’ll be a good season if the weather holds out — not too hot and not a lot of rain.”

“We’re a little behind. We usually pick the last week of April,” said Orval Jones of Jones Strawberry Farm in Pfafftown. “We did have some cold damage, but it’s looking to be a pretty good crop.”

“We didn’t really lose anything, but the cold did make everything late,” said Rhonda Eaton of R&M Strawberry Farm, who grows berries in Belews Creek and Kernersville.

Jones, R&M and many others are just getting around to opening this week. Eaton said that R&M is planning to have a food truck and other special vendors at its Belews Creek location this Saturday. It also will be selling vegetable plants and flowers.

All area farms expect to have plenty of berries by this weekend for Mother’s Day, typically a busy time for strawberry farmers.