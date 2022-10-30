 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin

  • 0

Slathering sauces or seasonings over a chicken before roasting may produce a beautiful bird, but it can deliver lackluster flavor. That's why we prefer to season a chicken under the skin.

Sliding spices and aromatic seasonings under the skin boosts flavor by putting the ingredients in direct contact with the meat. The skin also helps them stay put during cooking.

We also maximize flavor in this recipe from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, by using two powerhouse pantry shortcuts.

The first is garam masala, an Indian spice blend with seven or more spices, including cumin, bay, fennel, cinnamon, dried chilies and black pepper. And the second is tamarind chutney, a sweet-tart punch of flavor that acts like several ingredients in one, balancing the richness of the chicken with bright acid and taming the spices. Blending both with butter makes the seasoning paste, which we supplement with extra cinnamon and black pepper to bring added warmth.

People are also reading…

As the chicken roasts, the paste blends with the rendered fat from the skin and suffuses the meat with rich, complex flavors. We like serving it with mild-tasting lentils and warmed flatbread to sop up the juices.

Garam Masala and Tamarind Roasted Chicken

Start to finish: 2 hours (15 minutes active)

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, softened

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon tamarind chutney, plus more to serve

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4-pound whole chicken

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425°F. Set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Mix the butter, chutney, garam masala, cinnamon, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Using your fingers, loosen the skin from the meat on the chicken's breast and thigh areas, then smear the mixture evenly under the skin. Season all over with salt, then tuck the wings to the back and tie the legs.

Set the bird breast up on the rack and roast until the thighs reach 175°F, 60 to 80 minutes.

Let rest for about 30 minutes, then carve. Drizzle with additional chutney.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice

Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice

Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around.

With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!

I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.

Seriously Simple: Warm up with autumn squash and apple soup

Seriously Simple: Warm up with autumn squash and apple soup

I love October, when the light of summer is fading, and local farmers markets are overflowing with colorful winter squashes in all shapes and sizes. Winter squashes have a golden, velvety flesh and a rich buttery taste. Choose squashes that are heavy for their size and are bright colored.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert