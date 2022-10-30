For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL
Milk Street
Slathering sauces or seasonings over a chicken before roasting may produce a beautiful bird, but it can deliver lackluster flavor. That's why we prefer to season a chicken under the skin.
Sliding spices and aromatic seasonings under the skin boosts flavor by putting the ingredients in direct contact with the meat. The skin also helps them stay put during cooking.
We also maximize flavor in this recipe from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, by using two powerhouse pantry shortcuts.
The first is garam masala, an Indian spice blend with seven or more spices, including cumin, bay, fennel, cinnamon, dried chilies and black pepper. And the second is tamarind chutney, a sweet-tart punch of flavor that acts like several ingredients in one, balancing the richness of the chicken with bright acid and taming the spices. Blending both with butter makes the seasoning paste, which we supplement with extra cinnamon and black pepper to bring added warmth.
As the chicken roasts, the paste blends with the rendered fat from the skin and suffuses the meat with rich, complex flavors. We like serving it with mild-tasting lentils and warmed flatbread to sop up the juices.
