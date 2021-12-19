For food lovers, stocking stuffers begin in the kitchen

It's one of my favorite parts of the holiday season: thinking of all the people I'd like to give a little package to, mulling over what that right present should be. This year, perhaps more than any other, it feels pleasurable to treat all of your people to something thoughtful and cheery, and it doesn't have to break the bank.

The kitchen is a great place for inspiration in choosing perfect-little-something gifts. Maybe it's a treat that recognizes a friend's sweet tooth. An ingredient that inspires a budding chef. A kitchen utensil to brighten their cooking.

The gift ideas below are $30 or less, so you can bring a bit of holiday joy to everyone on your list, from the teacher who went above and beyond to the neighbor who shared her flour to the niece or nephew just getting into cooking.

Many of these items have beautiful packaging, too; add a little card and skip the wrapping.