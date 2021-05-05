Give Mom a breakfast to remember this Mother's Day with Dutch babies

Dutch babies also can be savory. Ham and cheese, maybe with a few sliced scallions, make for a great Dutch baby. Other vegetables can be used but adding them can be tricky, because they can release unwanted moisture into the batter. If using such vegetables as mushrooms, cook them thoroughly before baking the Dutch baby. The same goes for such meats as bacon or sausage.

This batter is most easily made in a blender to get it nice and smooth, but it also can be made in a food processor or by hand.

The basic process is this:

Blend flour with room temperature milk and eggs, and maybe some salt, sugar and nutmeg or vanilla.

Heat a skillet or similar dish in a hot oven, such as 425 degrees.

Add butter to skillet until melted but not brown, then pour in batter.

Bake until puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

If making a sweet Dutch baby, top with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit if desired.

Pulling a beautifully puffed Dutch baby out of the oven is a sure way to get some oohs and aahs. But note that the pancake will deflate soon after it emerges from the oven. But the result is still like a tender, thick and eggy crepe.