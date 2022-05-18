Greensboro resident creates a collective about working smarter not harder

Kendra Adachi got tired of feeling like she wasn’t doing anything right. So she started looking for ways to work smarter, not harder.

Enter “The Lazy Genius.”

Adachi, who lives in Greensboro, has just released her second book, “The Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before.”

A couple of local events have been planned in support of the book release.

When and where:

11 a.m. May 20: Live Signing with Kendra Adachi: The Lazy Genius Kitchen at Main Street Books (mainstreetbooksdavidson.com), 126 S. Main St., Davidson.

6 p.m. May 26: Q&A and book signing at Scuppernong Books (scuppernongbooks.com), 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro.

Adachi also has a blog, streaming show and podcast. The blog is at thelazygeniuscollective.com/blog. New episodes of the show are released at 2 p.m. Tuesdays. The podcast is at thelazygeniuscollective.com/lazy.

For more about Adachi, go to thelazygeniuscollective.com.